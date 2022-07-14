 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOGGERS, LARKS

Northwoods League: Loggers

  • 0
Jake Gebb

Jake Gebb pitches for the La Crosse Loggers in a Northwoods League game against the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Copeland Park in La Crosse. 

 Andrew Polk

LA CROSSE – After letting a late lead slip, the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday against the Bismarck Larks in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (, second half) fell behind early in Thursday's game, as Bismarck's center fielder Luke Glascoe hit a triple and scored on a groundout in the top of the first against Loggers' starter Garrett Rennie. The Loggers responded in the bottom half of the first when right fielder Coby Morales' two-run double to left field, giving La Crosse an early lead.

Bismarck tied it up in the top of the third on an RBI single from catcher Spencer Sarringer.  But the Loggers reclaimed the lead in the fourth with a three-run rally, taking advantage of a Larks' error and compiling three hits in the inning. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loggers in MLB

Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets2004 Logger The eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award injured his oblique in May and was on the in…

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News