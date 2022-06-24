Northwoods League: MoonDogs hand Loggers second straight loss

MANKATO, Minn. — The Mankato MoonDogs scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out an 8-6 victory over the La Crosse Loggers in a Northwoods League baseball game on Thursday.

Mankato (13-12) got to La Crosse relief pitcher Ricky Reeth, who entered the game in the seventh inning with a 6-3 lead. Reeth walked five and allowed two hits over 1⅓ innings for the Loggers (13-12), who lost their second straight game and for the third time in their past four.

La Crosse also made two errors that led to four unearned runs.

Second baseman Aidan Sweatt was 3 for 5, and catcher Blaise Preister and third baseman Mac Danford drove in two runs apiece for La Crosse, which had nine hits and took a 5-3 lead by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth.

Priester hit a two-run home run and ran his season RBI total to 11, and shortstop Jordan Donahue added two hits and scored two runs for La Crosse, which plays at Mankato in a 6:35 p.m. start on Friday.

