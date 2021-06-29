Northwoods League: MoonDogs take two from Loggers

The La Crosse Loggers lost two Northwoods League baseball games to the Mankato MoonDogs at Copeland Park on Tuesday.

The MoonDogs first beat the Loggers 8-1 in the completion of a postponed game, then completed the sweep with a 5-3 victory in the scheduled game between the teams.

La Crosse (12-18) had just five hits and made three errors in losing the first game. The Loggers scored their run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Michael Dixon's single to right field brought around TJ Manteufel from second base.

All five of La Crosse's hits were singles, and Brandon Field stole his 13th base of the season. The MoonDogs (20-8) had 14 hits, and left fielder Adrian Torres hit a home run and drove in four runs.

Mankato scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to win the second game, which was scheduled for seven and tied at 3 after the Loggers scored twice in the fifth.

Second baseman Aidan Sweatt was 2 for 3 and scored twice for La Crosse, which had six hits.

Ron Sweeny doubled for the Loggers' lone extra-base hit. He had a hand in both fifth-inning runs, driving in the first with his double and scoring the second on a Christian Dicochea single to center.

Both eight-inning runs for Mankato scored on hit batters.

