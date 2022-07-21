Northwoods League: Ninth inning dooms Loggers in loss to Express

EAU CLAIRE – Despite hitting two home runs, the La Crosse Loggers could not hold off the Eau Claire Express on Thursday, losing 4-3 in a Northwoods League game at Carson Park.

The Express (29-18, 10-3 second half) extended their second-half Great Plains East division lead over the Loggers (23-24, 7-6 second half) to three games, winning on a walk-off hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.

La Crosse held a two-run advantage after the first half-inning, as left fielder Carson Hornung hit a two-run home run to right field. Loggers’ starting pitcher Micky Thompson gave a run back in the bottom of the first, yielding a lead-off triple and an RBI groundout.

Thompson slowed down the Express for the next three innings, but Eau Claire took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with two runs on three hits and a walk. Despite leaving the game with the Loggers trailing 3-2, Thompson struck out seven batters in five innings, allowing the three earned runs and taking a no decision.

The deficit was short-lived for La Crosse, as first baseman Ronald Sweeny III slugged a solo home run over the right field wall in the top of the sixth to even the score.

Right-handed reliever Sam Mettert entered for Thompson in the sixth and turned in three scoreless innings. The Loggers’ offense couldn’t push a run across, however, leaving five runners on base in the final four innings.

Mettert lost his command in the bottom of the ninth, throwing eight of nine pitches wide of the zone and issuing two walks. Southpaw Jake Gebb came in to attempt to put out the fire, but a bunt single loaded the bases with no outs. Gebb’s first pitch to Eau Claire’s third baseman Sam Kuchinski hit him in the knee, forcing in the winning run.

Besides the two home runs, the Loggers had only three singles and struck out 15 times. Hornung was the lone Logger with multiple hits, and second baseman Aidan Sweatt reached base four times via a single and three walks. Cadyn Schwabe and Jake Sapien led the Express with three hits each.

La Crosse and Eau Claire will face off one last time in the regular season on Friday at Copeland Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Loggers cling to a 4-3 series lead over the Express heading into the final matchup.