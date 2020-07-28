Northwoods League: Ronald Sweeny, Kobe Kato power Loggers past Rivets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Sweeny hit two home runs and Kobe Kato added one of his own to lift the La Crosse Loggers over the Rockford Rivets 10-6 on Tuesday night at Copeland Park.

Sweeny's first home run, a two-run shot, came in the bottom of the third and tied the game at 3-3 after the Rivets plated three runs in the top half of the inning.

Rockford scored two more in the fourth off Loggers starting pitcher Tony Roca to retake the lead.

Roca allowed five runs on six hits in four innings pitched, but the La Crosse bullpen was stellar. Jack Chester, Eli Campbell, Matthew Boyer and Jared Freilich combined to pitch five scoreless innings of relief while allowing just one hit — a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

The Loggers' bats, meanwhile, stayed hot.

After the Rivets (13-14) took a 5-3 lead, La Crosse (13-14) responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth — driven in by JT Thompson, Trey Harris and Sweeny — to go up 6-5.

Rockford evened the score in the top of the sixth before the Loggers took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning via a two-run home run by Kato.