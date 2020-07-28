Northwoods League: Ronald Sweeny, Kobe Kato power Loggers past Rivets

Ronald Sweeny hit two home runs and Kobe Kato added one of his own to lift the La Crosse Loggers over the Rockford Rivets 10-6 on Tuesday night at Copeland Park.
Sweeny's first home run, a two-run shot, came in the bottom of the third and tied the game at 3-3 after the Rivets plated three runs in the top half of the inning.
Rockford scored two more in the fourth off Loggers starting pitcher Tony Roca to retake the lead.
Roca allowed five runs on six hits in four innings pitched, but the La Crosse bullpen was stellar. Jack Chester, Eli Campbell, Matthew Boyer and Jared Freilich combined to pitch five scoreless innings of relief while allowing just one hit — a solo home run in the top of the sixth.
The Loggers' bats, meanwhile, stayed hot.
After the Rivets (13-14) took a 5-3 lead, La Crosse (13-14) responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth — driven in by JT Thompson, Trey Harris and Sweeny — to go up 6-5.
Rockford evened the score in the top of the sixth before the Loggers took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning via a two-run home run by Kato.
Sweeny hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Kato drove in another run in the eighth to add to La Crosse's cushion.
Sweeny was 3-for-4 with two home runs and drove in four. Kato's home run was his lone hit, but he drove in three runs.
Campbell picked up the win and improved to 2-2 on the season. Freilich earned his fourth save by striking out each of the four batters he faced.
The Loggers host the Rivets again Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
