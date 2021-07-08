Northwoods League: Ronnie Sweeny hits two home runs to lead Loggers past Rox

Ronnie Sweeny wasn’t even aware of his nine-game on-base streak when he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the first inning.

But the La Crosse Loggers’ first baseman extended that streak and ended a drought in the process.

After fouling off a pitch and taking a second ball, Sweeny sent a line drive grand slam over the right field fence — the slugger’s first home run since June 9.

And that was only the start of a strong all-around performance from Sweeny on Thursday night at Copeland Park.

Sweeny finished 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBI — and made a nice diving stop to prevent a double down the right field line in the second inning — to lead the Loggers to a 7-4 win over the St. Cloud Rox.

“I don’t like to really look at (those) things,” Sweeny said of his on-base streak. “I try to take it day by day because every day is a new opportunity to do something special.”

“I know he’s felt a little bit of frustration with himself personally, just from the long ball standpoint,” La Crosse manager Brian Lewis said. “He’s had a solid season, but he hasn’t hit the ball out of the ballpark at the rate that he would like.