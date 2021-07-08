Northwoods League: Ronnie Sweeny hits two home runs to lead Loggers past Rox

Ronnie Sweeny wasn’t even aware of his nine-game on-base streak when he stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the first inning.
But the La Crosse Loggers’ first baseman extended that streak and ended a drought in the process.
After fouling off a pitch and taking a second ball, Sweeny sent a line drive grand slam over the right field fence — the slugger’s first home run since June 9.
And that was only the start of a strong all-around performance from Sweeny on Thursday night at Copeland Park.
Sweeny finished 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBI — and made a nice diving stop to prevent a double down the right field line in the second inning — to lead the Loggers to a 7-4 win over the St. Cloud Rox.
“I don’t like to really look at (those) things,” Sweeny said of his on-base streak. “I try to take it day by day because every day is a new opportunity to do something special.”
“I know he’s felt a little bit of frustration with himself personally, just from the long ball standpoint,” La Crosse manager Brian Lewis said. “He’s had a solid season, but he hasn’t hit the ball out of the ballpark at the rate that he would like.
“So tonight was very gratifying for him — obviously, for the whole team — but for him to do it here in front of the home crows and get off the schneid, so to say.”
Sweeny’s grand slam erased a run from the Rox (26-9) in the top of the first, which they pushed across with help from a walk and an error. St. Cloud was threatening to add to its early lead with runners on first and third with one out, but Loggers (16-23) starting pitcher Lucas Braun worked out of the jam.
Braun struck out Justin Kirby looking at a curveball and came back with a fastball to get Jack Winkler to strike out swinging.
La Crosse then responded quickly in the bottom of the first.
Center fielder Chase Davis led off with a double down the right field line, and second baseman Christian Dicochea reached on an error by Rox third baseman Connor O’Brien. Shortstop TJ Manteufel worked a walk after facing a 1-2 count to load the bases for Sweeny, who delivered with his third home run of the season.
“Oh man, that grand slam was incredible. That took a huge weight off my shoulders,” Braun said. “... (Then) I was able to get into a groove for the second through the fourth.”
Indeed, Braun didn’t allow a base runner over the next three innings and registered three more strikeouts. The right-hander was able to locate all of his pitches, including a newfound slider.
“I started working on a slider about three, four days ago, and I wanted to try it out today in the game,” Braun said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to land it a couple of times, get some swings over it.
“The way my curveball sort of carried off of that, it felt really good to be able to land a slider because I’ve been trying to find that pitch for a couple of years now.”
Braun was charged with two unearned runs in the fifth — he finished his outing having allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5⅔ innings — but the Loggers had expanded their lead before then.
Designated hitter Brandon Fields singled through the left side with the bases loaded in the third to push La Crosse’s lead to 5-1. Davis grounded into a double play in the ensuing at-bat, but that scored third baseman Bill Ralston to put the Loggers in front 6-1.
Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Sweeny hit another home run to right field, this one a solo home run.
Six Loggers had hits, including three with at least two, as the team totaled 11. Catcher Poncho Ruiz matched Sweeny with three hits, and left fielder Michael Dixon II had two.
Still, La Crosse had only one runner in scoring position after Sweeny’s solo home run, but the bullpen was able to preserve the team’s 7-3 lead after the fifth inning.
Ethan Bradford pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings, and Eli Campbell struck out five in 1⅔ innings. Campbell was charged with a run in the top of the ninth, but Jared Freilich got Caleb Ricketts to fly out to left field to end the game.
The Loggers host the Rox again Friday night to close out the two-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
