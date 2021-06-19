Northwoods League: Stingers end Loggers' four-game winning streak

The La Crosse Loggers had a four-game winning streak ended by the Willmar Stingers at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Stingers recovered from allowing a run in the first inning and beat the Loggers 3-1 in front of 2,788 people.

Willmar (9-9) scored two runs in the fourth inning and another in the sixth to drop La Crosse to a 10-8 record. The Loggers managed just five hits with right fielder Christian Dicochea's double the only one going for extra bases.

Michael Dixon II scored La Crosse's only run after leading off the first inning with a walk.

Cole Colleran took the loss for the Loggers after pitching the first 3⅓ innings. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

