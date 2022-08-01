Northwoods League: Stingers jump on Loggers early in 14-4 win

The La Crosse Loggers slipped another game behind first-place Eau Claire in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League with a 14-4 loss to Willmar at Copeland Park on Monday.

The Stingers (41-16 overall, 20-3 second half) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in handing the Loggers (27-30, 11-12) their fifth straight defeat.

Catcher Blaise Priester was 2 for 2, and Xavier Casserilla, Dylan King and Reed Stallman each drove in a run for La Crosse, which made three errors and had five pitchers combine to allow 13 hits. The second-place Loggers trail the Express by four games with 11 to play.

Priester and shortstop Jordan Donahue each doubled for the Loggers, who pick up their NWL schedule on Wednesday with another home game against the Stingers.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic struck out two and allowed one hit and no walks in pitching 1⅓ innings for La Crosse.