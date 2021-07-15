Northwoods League: Sweeny delivers walk-off hit after Loggers blow lead

The La Crosse Loggers had their four-run lead vanish in the final two innings before first baseman Ronnie Sweeny hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Loggers a 6-5 win over the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday at Copeland Park.

La Crosse, which has won three in a row and improved to 19-28, led 5-1 after plating two in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Waterloo (26-18) responded with one run in the eighth and got its first two runners on base in the top of the ninth.

Loggers reliever Jared Freilich retired the next two batters, but the Bucks were able to push one run across. A passed ball in the ensuing at-bat allowed another to score, and Max Jung-Goldberg hit a solo home run to tie the game.

Second baseman Bill Ralston led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, and he advanced to second two batters later on a single by designated hitter Poncho Ruiz. Sweeny then singled to right field to score Ralston and give La Crosse the win.

Sweeny and Ruiz were both 2 for 4 with one RBI, while Ralston also drove in a run. Shortstop TJ Manteufel was 1 for 4 with a solo home run.