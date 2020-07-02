Northwoods League: Three-run seventh gives Loggers second straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The La Crosse Loggers are bringing an undefeated record to their Northwoods League home opener after completing a two-game sweep of the Rockford Rivets on Thursday.

The Loggers (2-0) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, and their pitchers held Rockford scoreless over the final four innings in a 6-4 victory in front of 458 people at Rivets Field.

La Crosse plays Fond du Lac in its home opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Second baseman Braylen Wimmer was 3-for-5 in his season debut, and Trey Harris drove in two runs for the Loggers, who trailed 4-3 before the big seventh.

Harris delivered the big blow when his single to center field brought home two runs, and he scored when Graham Pauley drew a walk with the bases loaded. La Crosse took advantage of three walks and a hit batter in the seventh.

The Harris single followed a double by Wimmer and scored Luke Brown and Wimmer.

Pauley, who played third base, was 2-for-3, and left fielder Michael Dixon II was 2-for-4. JT Thompson, who was the designated hitter and drove in the only run of a 1-0 victory on Wednesday, didn't have a hit but recorded a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

The Loggers used four pitchers, and Cam Robinson picked up the win by tossing 3⅓ innings and allowing two hits while striking out two and not walking a batter. Jared Freilich relieved Robinson and pitched a hitless ninth inning to pick up his first save of the season.

