Northwoods League: Wallace's continued success earns All-Star bid

Wherever Landon Wallace goes, hits tend to follow.

The northern California native hit .463 in three seasons at Roseville High School, the highest career batting average in school history. In two years at University of Nevada-Reno, Wallace collected 83 hits and batted .331 as a mainstay in the Wolfpack lineup.

Playing in his first season of summer collegiate baseball, Wallace hasn’t missed a beat as a member of the La Crosse Loggers. His 36 hits through Thursday lead the team, and his prowess at the plate earned him a selection to the Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids. Wallace and right-handed pitcher Chase Chatman will represent the Loggers on the Great Plains Division team.

The outfielder attributed his success this summer to a simple approach and a relaxed mindset.

“What mainly is working is trying to be slow and early. I’m trying to stay relaxed,” Wallace said. “When I start to tense up, that’s when I start hooking ground balls or rolling over. When I’m smooth and able to be fluid with the swing, everything rotates together.”

Wallace has elevated his play in crucial situations throughout the summer. With runners on base, he holds a batting average of .340 with two home runs and nine RBI. Loggers manager Rob Sidwell said he isn’t surprised that Wallace produces at each stop in his baseball career.

“He’s super talented. He’s got great natural hitting instincts, and he’s always, constantly trying to perfect hitting,” Sidwell said. “He’s never satisfied and always wants to be better, and that’s what makes him fun to coach.”

Wallace noted that the rigors of the Northwoods League schedule differ from his spring school season, but he has embraced the challenge of playing games almost every day.

“It’s something new to me,” Wallace said. “The games, I just love it, because say you have a bad game, you’re going to get another one tomorrow.”

In his first 29 games played this summer, Wallace has gone hitless in consecutive contests only once and has four multi-hit performances following games where he failed to record a hit.

Because of coaching changes at Nevada, Wallace entered the transfer portal last month and committed to West Virginia University on June 27. He said the opportunity to compete in the Big 12 Conference was too good to pass up.

“West Virginia to me is something that I truly need for my own development. I truly believe that going there is going to help me become a better baseball player and a better human overall,” Wallace said.

Loggers left-handed pitcher Jake Gebb, who was Wallace’s teammate in Reno this spring, said that Wallace is ready for a bigger stage of college baseball.

“I think it’s a perfect fit for him. He’s definitely a Power Five player. Reno was obviously a great place for him, but I think (West Virginia) is where he needed to be,” Gebb said. “The best-case scenario for him was to leave and go get an opportunity to play Power Five baseball because that’s what is going to get him to the next level.”

Although Wallace leads the Loggers’ regulars in batting average, he said he hopes to cut down on his strikeout rate in the second half of the summer. His 36 strikeouts are third-most on the team, but he has also drawn 10 walks and been hit by 10 pitches.

With a proven track record of consistency, Sidwell said he believes Wallace will continue to thrive at West Virginia next year, even while facing some of college baseball’s best talent.

“That’s a Power Five school in a big-time conference. He’s going to see some big-time arms, so he’s going to be challenged probably a little bit more than he was at Nevada,” Sidwell said. “But if he continues to improve and progress the way I think he will, and his body continues to get stronger, I think he’s going to be playing this game for a long time.”