WATERLOO, Iowa — The Waterloo Bucks put up a pair of four-run innings on the way to a 10-1 Northwoods League victory over the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday.

Trey Harris MUG

Harris

The Loggers (25-26 overall, 8-7 second half) received two hits apiece from center fielder Trey Harris and center fielder Ryan Holgate, but could only push across a single run in the third inning to tie the game.

Harris hit a one-out single in the third and scored when Tony Bullard singled to right. Harris had moved to third base on a bad pickoff attempt. Bullard's RBI was his 31st, and La Crosse made three errors.

First baseman JT Schwartz also singled for the Loggers, who are two games out of first place in the Great Plains East Division, but a 1-for-4 performance moved his batting average to .393.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

