Maple Leaf Run Walk Start

Racers prepare to run at the 2019 Maple Leaf Run Walk in La Crosse's Riverside Park.

Tristan Coughlin and Ashley Duellman like opportunities to compete as runners in La Crosse.

Coughlin grew up in the city and now lives in Davenport, Iowa. Duellman ran at nearby Cochrane-Fountain City High School, but she is a regular at half marathons and 5Ks in the La Crosse and Winona areas.

Both were in La Crosse for the Maple Leaf Run Walk, and both walked away as half-marathon winners amid the celebration of Oktoberfest on Saturday morning.

“I love fall races and I like this one where there is plenty of people on the side to kind of get that vibe of getting your pace going.” Duellman said.

Duellman, who won the Fool’s Five in Lewiston, Minn., in April and followed that up by winning the Grandad Half Marathon in May, ran an official time of 1:20:09 on Saturday. That pace was not far behind Coughlin, who completed the race in 1:13:48. Coughlin likes to come back and run the Maple Leaf event because of its friendly atmosphere.

Tristan Coughlin Finish Line

Tristan Coughlin (Davenport, IA) crosses the finish line as the first half-marathon finisher at the 2019 Maple Leaf Run Walk. Coughlin grew up on La Crosse's north side and attended Logan High School.

“When I’m running along the route a lot of times I’ll see people that I grew up with or that I’ve known since I was a little kid that are here either for the parade or just visiting.” Coughlin said, “Every once in a while I’ll here ‘Tristan!’ and I’ll look over and be like ‘Oh my God, I haven’t seen you since seventh grade!’”

Both Coughlin and Duellman liked the race route because of the great scenery and flat topography. They enjoyed the sense of community and crowds urging them on. As did other racers, totaling over 1,000. The half marathon alone consisted of 355 participants from many different areas.

The Maple Leaf Run Walk benefited the La Crosse Area Family YMCA. The money made from the race will go toward programs for youth and community members of the YMCA to encourage wellness and exercise.

