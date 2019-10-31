{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON, Texas — Former La Crosse Logger Max Scherzer started and pitched five innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Scherzer allowed seven hits and walked four batters while striking out three.

Here is a photo gallery of Scherzer's memorable evening in Houston.

