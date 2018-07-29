Mike Bistodeau, one of the area’s top players for years, knows his strengths and his limitations on a golf course.
Maybe it comes from experience, wisdom or a lot of competitive rounds, but the Holmen man plays at a level that puts him in the hunt every time he picks up his golf bag.
Throw in a putter that was seemingly equipped with laser sights, and he was unbeatable Saturday at the Kwik Trip Seniors County Amateur Golf Championship.
But not by much.
Bistodeau, 61, shot a 1-under-par 70 at Forest Hills Golf Course to beat four-time champion Paul Williamson (72) of Holmen by two strokes and first-time tournament player Donald Colburn of La Crosse (73) by three in the 18-player championship flight.
“For us, it comes down to a couple of swings, the mistakes we make. You just try to hang in there, one or two under, or even if you shoot par you are in there,” Bistodeau said.
“I swung OK, but I putted very well. I have putted OK this summer, but not this good. The lines were good and they went in.”
With is latest triumph, Bistodeau can add the Seniors County Amateur trophy to ones he won in 2009 and 2016. It wasn’t easy, but he started fast, played consistent golf, then finished strong. Bistodeau birdied the first hole to start his day, then added two others before rolling in a 20-foot putt on the 18th hole for his final birdie.
In between, he got in some trouble on a few holes with a double-bogey and bogey, but never let it get him down.
“After I doubled the par 5 on the front (nine), I was 1 over. Then I birdied (No.) 9 to get to even,” said Bistodeau, who works at Festival Foods in Onalaska. “I didn’t know (he was leading) until we got to (Nos.) 14 or 15. Then we saw Bob (Lamb, tournament director) and asked, ‘How are the guys doing?’”
It was no surprise that Williamson — one of the top golfers in the area and a seven-time County Am men’s champ — was in the thick of things, but who was this guy named Colburn?
Colburn, who three-putted from less than 10 feet on the opening hole, settled down after that, then rallied with a 1-over 36 on the front nine. He didn’t back off either, shooting a 1-over on the back nine to make things interesting.
“This is my first tournament ever. I just never played tournament golf and thought I would give it a try,” said the 53-year-old La Crosse man. “I play here all the time at Forest Hills with buddies, so I kind of know the course.”
Colburn, who works as an engineer for Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad, said his irregular work schedule makes it tough to play in a golf league or tournaments, but it’s something he’s contemplated before.
After the first hole, however, he thought he might have made a mistake.
“Oh, I was extremely nervous. I three-putted the first hole from 10 feet because I was so nervous,” Colburn said. “Bruce (Simones) helped me out a lot. He has been in a lot of tournaments and gave me some advice.
“The second hole I stuck one in there and two-putted, parred that hole and third one, so I settled down a bit. Yes, at first I was thinking I shouldn’t even be out here.”
He certainly proved he belonged in a field where the top four golfers were separated by five strokes. That didn’t surprise Bistodeau, as there were six former Championship Flight winners in the field.
“This is easy. Most of the guys you know, and it’s not like the Lawn Care and some of those other tournaments where young kids are out there,” Bistodeau said. “Everyone has a good chance. If you play well, shoot par or one over, you are going to be right there.
“Oh yeah, it is fun. There are so many good players and anyone is capable of winning it.”
Especially Bistodeau.
FIRST FLIGHT: Herb Becker won the 10-player first flight, shooting rounds of 39 and 38 for a 6-over 77. Last year’s first flight champion, Paul Bruha, finished second with a 79.
SECOND FLIGHT: Robert Schoen captured the 13-player second flight, carding rounds of 37 and 44 for an 81. That as just one shot better than veteran tournament golfer Marv Davis.
SUPER SENIORS: William Burke, Ronald Puestow and Jack Glennie each shot 90 to tie for the Super Seniors title, but Burke was declared the winner with a net score of 68. There were seven players in the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.