Former UW-La Crosse star Caleb Boushley continues to pitch well for the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Class A Midwest League.
Boushley, a right-hander, has pitched in 27 games — all in relief — and posted a 2.44 ERA over 51⅔ innings. He has struck out49 batters, walked 13 and allowed 42 hits.
Boushley's ERA over the last 10 games is 2.00, and he has 15 strikeouts, five walks and 12 hits allowed over 18 innings for that stretch.
Those 10 games also include a one-day promotion to the Class AAA El Paso Chihuahuas. Boushley, a 23rd-round draft choice by the San Diego Padres in 2017, pitched one inning of relief there and allowed one earned run on one hit before joining Fort Wayne again the next day.
MITCH STALSBERG: The left-handed pitcher who took Viroqua High School to a WIAA state tournament before finding success at Winona State is 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA through eight games and 17 innings for the Class A Connecticut Tigers of the Class A New York-Penn League.
He gave up his first earned run in more than a month on Tuesday after five straight scoreless outings, and Stalsberg has 20 strikeouts to go with eight walks and nine hits allowed.
TAYLOR KOHLWEY: The Holmen High School graduate has played in 43 games and is batting .271 with four home runs and 11 RBI for the Class AA San Antonio Missions.
Kohlwey, part of the San Diego Padres system, is swinging his bat better over the last 10 games, during which he is batting .423 (11-for-26) with five runs scored and one solo home run. He has hit seven doubles, two triples and stolen two bases for San Antonio since a promotion from Class A Lake Elsinore.
JEREN KENDALL: A Holmen High School graduate and star outfielder at Vanderbilt, Kendall is batting .230 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI over 80 games and 300 at-bats for the Class A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes of the California League.
Kendall, drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round in 2017, has scored 47 runs and stolen 27 bases in 36 attempts to go with 16 doubles and three triples this season.
MITCH GHELFI: Ghelfi, a Central High School grad and star at UW-Milwaukee, is batting .231 (3-for-13) since being picked up by the Los Angeles Angels and being assigned to the Mobile BayBears of the Class AA Southern League.
Ghelfi, a catcher, is 3-for-9 with two runs scored in his last two games after going 0-for-4 in his debut with the team.
