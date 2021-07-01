Minor league baseball: Caleb Boushley wins 2 after promotion

Former UW-La Crosse pitcher Caleb Boushley has won both of his starts since being promoted to the Class AAA El Paso Chihuahuas.
Boushley, who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 33rd round of the 2017 draft, was moved up from the Class AA San Antonio Missions on June 21 and has a 2-0 record with a 5.25 ERA after pitching 12 innings in those two games.
Boushley has allowed 17 hits and struck out seven while walking one for El Paso.
His combined season, after starting eight games with San Antonio, has resulted in a 4-3 record with a 4.15 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 47⅔ innings. He has allowed 59 hits and walked 10 with one complete game.
TAYLOR KOHLWEY: The Holmen High School graduate is batting .282 over 117 at-bats for the San Diego Padres Class AA and AAA affiliates in San Antonio and El Paso.
Kohlwey, who also played for UW-La Crosse before being drafted in the 21st round by San Diego in 2016, is batting .300 with 10 RBI and eight runs scored over 17 games since being promoted to the Chihuahuas.
He has one home run, eight doubles and 23 RBI in a combined 117 at-bats with the two teams this season.
JEREN KENDALL: The Holmen graduate has played this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Class AA affiliate in Tulsa.
Kendall had four hits in his last five games of June to move his batting average to .202, and he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28. Kendall has also stolen 14 bases in 20 attempts.
He batted .221 in June and hit all seven doubles he has this season. Kendall hit five home runs and drove in 17 runs in June.