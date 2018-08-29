Central High School graduate Mitch Ghelfi is taking advantage of a second chance in minor-league baseball.
The catcher, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 and released earlier this summer, is playing in the Class AA Southern League for the Los Angeles Angels and putting together a big performance.
Ghelfi is batting .313 and slugging .522 through 20 games with the Mobile BayBears. Ghelfi was also at the Double-A level with the Brewers but played just 14 games for Biloxi.
Ghelfi has three home runs and 17 RBI for Mobile, and he has stolen two bases to go with three doubles and a triple. Ghelfi went 4-for-4 and scored the only run in a 1-0 victory over Pensacola on Sunday. He is batting .393 with 11 hits and four runs scored in his last 10 games.
