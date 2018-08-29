Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Caleb Boushley, a former pitcher for the UW-La Crosse baseball team, has pitched five games since being promoted to the Class A California League by the San Diego Padres.

Boushley (0-1) has pitched 6⅔ innings of relief for Lake Elsinore -- the former team of Holmen's Taylor Kohlwey -- and has a 5.40 ERA after allowing four earned runs on seven hits and one walk. Boushley has struck out seven batters and allowed opponents to bat .280 so far.

Caleb Boushley

Boushley

Boushley was selected by San Diego in the 33rd round of the 2017 draft and spent most of his summer with the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League.

He pitched 60⅓ innings for Fort Wayne and posted a 5-3 record and 2.54 ERA. Boushley struck out 60, walked 13 and allowed 50 hits while at Fort Wayne.

