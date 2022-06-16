Mississippi Thunder Speedway: La Crosse born, Winona raised Kilwine sees series he helped created flourish

FOUNTAIN CITY — Ben Kraus, as he had most of this season in the Outlaw Mini Mod Series, owned the field Friday at Mississippi Thunder Speedway en route to a seventh win in 2022.

While Kraus has figuratively owned the field, the driver who finished behind him literally built the series. Second place finisher Nathan Kilwine of Glenville, Minnesota runs Bat Wing Chassis, a company which makes all of the mini modified that run in the series that Kilwine also helped create in 2009.

“(Series owner Logan Brown) reminds me all the time ‘You’ve built a monster here,’” Kilwine said.

Kilwine has roots branching from the Coulee region, being born in La Crosse and raised in Winona before his family moved to Colorado. Kilwine returned to Minnesota later in life and graduated from Owatonna High School before attending Austin Vocational Technical School for two years studying Automotive Machining.

While life started for Kilwine on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, he gives a lot of the credit to his racing influence to those he worked with at Austin Vo-Tech and EZ Chassis, who he would race with for years.

“I have to credit a lot of that to Matt and Todd from EZ Chassis,” Kilwine said. “They really molded me into a fabricator…I hadn’t been to Mississippi Thunder Speedway until quite a bit later in my life. We’d come race once in a while. I might have seen a race back when it was the tri-oval. The guys I got involved with were in Vo-Tech School and I really credit the guys at EZ Chassis.”

Kilwine’s racing career started in 1998, racing a Street Stock at Owatonna Speedway. Over the next four years, Kilwine would graduate quickly to bigger and faster cars at tracks across Minnesota and Iowa. All the while, Kilwine began to learn about fabricating and chassis building at EZ Chassis.

“Then I kind of grew up a little bit and had my boy in 2003,” Kilwine said. “I had been racing big cars up to that point and had gotten in with EZ Chassis…We raced one or two more years and then got out of the big cars and started building our own mini cars. Suddenly, it’s evolved into this.”

The cars Kilwine and friends started to make and race for fun were compact versions of the modified cars fans typically see weekly at tracks like MTS, powered by 600 cubic centimeter engines in the back of the car.

Soon, Kilwine started the Outlaw Mini Mods series and his company Bat Wing Chassis in 2009. What was once just a creation in search of casual racing fun has grown into a series that races at 10 tracks across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Kilwine sold his share of the racing series to Brown in 2019, but continues to build all of the cars that race in the series.

“We built about 16 cars last winter but our average is about 10 cars each winter,” Kilwine said. “I’ve built almost 140 cars overall.”

Kilwine may be as experienced as anyone in the field, not to mention the added knowledge of designing and building every car he races against. Kilwine also has 28 series wins to his name, including one earlier this season at Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Despite that, Kilwine said he enjoys the fact that the series is regulated to have a balanced field of racers.

“It’s definitely anybody’s game,” Kilwine said. “These cars are so equal to each other per the rules. I do have a lot of laps in these cars and a lot of racing background prior to this. I don’t know if that’s an advantage or not. We have a lot of good drivers joining this series giving me a run for my money all the time and it’s good to push this class even further.”

Kilwine isn’t running a full schedule in 2022, but has been a contender whenever he runs. The driver had five straight top 10s in his series starts this season until a 22th place DNF finish at Mason City Motor Speedway.

Kilwine has had many hats in the Outlaw Mini Mods series, including competitor in the series’ return to MTS this past Friday. Still, Kilwine sometimes stops to take pride in what he helped create nearly two decades ago.

“There’s been a few races like the one we had at Cedar Lake a couple years ago where we had our largest field of 24 cars,” Kilwine said. “It’s really cool to see that many cars come together to race and know you build all those cars. Some of those moments are what touch me.”

The Outlaw Mini Mods series will be off this weekend, but will return to action on June 22 at Stuart Speedway in Stuart, Iowa.

After a bye week, racing at MTS resumes on June 24 with opening ceremonies at 7:15 p.m. in Fountain City.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

