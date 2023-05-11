FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — April showers bring a later May start to the season for local teams at Mississippi Thunder Speedway with their season opener scheduled for Friday.

Severe weather and flooding has forced the track to postpone or cancel all but one night of racing through the first three scheduled weeks of the season. While it’s a burden on the track and its fans, it’s not necessarily the worst thing in the world for some teams.

“It’s been kind of nice because it always feels like it approaches way faster,” Kory Ressie, the track’s 2022 USRA Late Model series champion, said. “It gave us more time to get the trailer and car back put together from last winter.”

Ressie ended the five-year title run of Lance Hofer with consistency, finishing inside the top 10 in all eight of his feature appearances. Brad Waits — who finished fifth in the points with two wins — was the only driver to match Ressie’s seven top-five finishes.

The Alma, Wis., native behind the wheel of the No. 208 hopes for more of the same heading into 2023.

“As long as we’re consistent and keep the car in one piece,” Reisse said. “Just have to take it one race at a time…I’m really happy how (the car) is handling.”

The 2021 national champion Hofer doesn’t look at his 2022 campaign as a disappointment. Despite a fourth place finish in the local standings, the No. 11 ended up in victory lane three times during the regular season and had five top fives.

An early string of bad luck is what Hofer said cost him early, and now he’s trying to avoid it again with a new chassis.

“I don’t think we had a terrible season last year,” Hofer said. “We just had some bad luck and motor issues at the start of the year, but once we got that figured out we were a front running car every night. We got a different car this year so we might have a bit of growing pains but hopefully we’ll be heading in a new direction.”

Similar gremlins haunted the early part of Ryan Olson’s season. Olson, who ran in both the B-Modifieds and the Late Models last season, didn’t finish his first Late Model start of the season and ended up playing catchup before claiming his first win of the season on Aug. 5.

Nobody can win the championship in May, but how the Late Model drivers manage early events could have an impact on the standings come summer’s end. Here are some other things to watch as the MTS season gets underway.

Tough competition in Modifieds

Keith Foss and Josh Angst’s battle for the USRA Modified championship last season was decided by just seven points, but it wasn’t your typical power struggle at the top of the standings.

Foss was the only of the two to record a feature win while both each only managed three top-fives in nine features.

The reason could be found when scouring through the rest of the standings. Jim Chisholm and Jake Timm each won two features but neither ran all nine events. Rodney Sanders and Lucas Schott each got victories in-between touring obligations.

The two Winona drivers Foss and Angst made up half of the four drivers who ran every MTS feature, providing them with a constantly changing challenge.

“Every week it’s always tough competition,” Angst said. “Any given week, you can get a lot of travelers who are local here that can be on tour some weeks and be here for the weekly show. It’s always tough competition which always makes us better and makes us step up our game. It makes us work harder. I think the competition around here is the best in the country.”

Foss finished fourth in the season opening event last Thursday during the Dairyland Showdown with Brandon Davis winning the feature. The defending champion and driver of the No. 95 brings plenty of experience and doesn’t look to make any major changes.

“I thought we learned a few things but time will tell I guess,” Foss said.

After failing to win a feature last season, Angst has taken a big swing to try and change his luck. The driver of the No. 99 finished eighth in the Dairyland Showdown feature.

“I definitely felt like we struggled a lot last year, probably wasn’t one of our best years,” Angst said. “We were very inconsistent. We were decent but not good enough. We didn’t get a win here which was a first. We switched chassis and got a new car. We made a big change and hopefully it pays off here.”

Chisholm dominance

For two seasons in a row, the name on the USRA B-Mod trophy at MTS has been Chisholm.

In 2021, Jim Chisholm won the title and six features. Last season, he moved up to the Modifieds and won a pair of features in seven visits.

All the while, his brother Joe “Smoke” Chisholm was claiming the 2022 season championship with four victories. Joe beat out Ryan Olson — who won three B-Mod features — by 81 points in the final standings.

The brothers from Osage, Iowa, have both made a habit of sweeping their respective divisions on any given night at any given track.

New division to track

Among the four returning divisions at MTS, the USRA Stock Cars will be debuting this season with its first race at the track set for Friday.

The Stock Cars are nearly identical in appearance to the Hobby Stocks, but the real difference lies under the hood. Hobby Stocks tend to utilize 350-horsepower crate engines with a 6200 RPM rev-limit while the Stock Cars can have 400-horsepower crate engines with a higher rev-limit of 7400 RPM.

Mitch Hovden of Cresco, Iowa, is a five-time USRA champion and a regular in the stock car division. Mitch’s brother Dan Hovden competes regularly in the B-Mods. Their cousin, Chris Hovden, was the track Hobby Stock champion in 2022 with four wins.

Regardless of the Hovden on track, it’s not far-fetched to believe that the family business will be making a few more stops in victory lane at MTS.

Thunder on two wheels

On top of its opening night of races Friday, the track will welcome the Minnesota AMA D-23/D-16 and Grand National Hooligan Championship Series Dirt Track Motorcycles on Saturday for the “Rampage on the River” event.

The Grand National Hooligan series will payout $2,500 to the winner while expert bike and top quads will pay out $500 each.

Gates for Friday’s season opener open at 5:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies set for 7:15 p.m.