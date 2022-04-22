Mixed martial arts: Former UW-L wrestler in title fight main event on Onalaska MMA card

ONALASKA — The return of mixed-martial arts promotion 3 Rivers Throwdown on Saturday at the Omni Center in Onalaska will feature the return of a former UW-La Crosse wrestler.

The main event is scheduled to feature Lloyd “Albie” McKinney — a UW-La Crosse assistant wrestling coach and three-time NCAA Division III All-American with a 14-8 record in MMA — competing for the vacant 3RT Flyweight championship in a five-round fight against Nate “Teddy Bear” Williams out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Promotion owner and matchmaker Eric Anderson is very familiar with McKinney, helping bring the former national runner-up into MMA through the Iron Works Training Center in Holmen that Anderson operates.

“(McKinney) started with MMA and joined our gym when we opened 11 years ago,” Anderson said. “He’s one of our highest level guys we have here.”

McKinney has been an assistant coach at Iron Works since 2011, but hasn’t fought at a 3RT event since 2018. “Albie” previously won four fights in the promotion while also getting a submission win with Bellator.

It’s not just the matchmaker that McKinney has a history with. He previously faced his opponent Williams while both were wrestling in college. McKinney was a three-time 125-pound WIAC champion and a national runner-up in 2011.

Anderson said the fight has been long in the making and highlights a card full of the most even bouts he could make.

“Lloyd and Nate wrestled each other in college years ago,” Anderson said. “I think that bout went to overtime so they are a little familiar with each other…I try to get the most even fights as possible from the amateurs to the pros. They’re all pretty close. The main event is a five-round fight and should be fireworks.”

Williams — a 14-year veteran of MMA — has won three of his last four bouts. “Teddy Bear” previously also fought with Bellator.

The co-main event features Guatemalan-native Felipe Martinez — a 4-1 pro who went undefeated in eight amateur fights — facing brazilian ju-jitsu specialist Matias Nader. Anderson said Martinez “always draws a crowd” while Nader will fight outside his native Ecuador for the first time in his pro career.

The third pro fight on the card will pit debuting fighters Garrett Carlson and Jeffery Wright against each other. Ten amateur fights are scheduled for the prelims.

The fights take place at the Omni Center in Onalaska. General admission tickets are $30 and available at nitrotickets.com. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The card is subject to change.

