Kickboxing will make its debut on a 3 River Throwdown fight card later this month when 3 River Throwdown XV takes place at the OnmiCenter in Onalaska.
The 16-fight card is slated to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Since it started in 2012, 3 River Throwdown has exclusively held mixed martial arts matches, and there will be 14 MMA fights on the card, but promoter Eric Anderson said he wanted to offer fans a different combat sport experience with the kickboxing fights.
“I saw a promotion out of Milwaukee that put on some kickboxing matches along with their MMA show, and the fans were really into it,” Anderson said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s all stand-up, no holds or ground time, so it’s really exciting.”
There will be one amateur and one professional kickboxing bout on the card, with the pro fight featuring La Crosse’s Zach Buros-Nash. Buros-Nash is a regular MMA combatant on 3 River Throwdown cards.
The promotion, run by Anderson and his team at Holmen’s Ironworks Training Center, is back at the OmniCenter after its show last fall at the building drew about 1,200 people, he said Tuesday. The promotion has also put on shows at the La Crescent Community Ice Arena, but increased parking, seating, and locker room space at the OmniCenter was necessary as shows continue to bring in more fans, Anderson said.
On the MMA card, a handful of 3 River Throwdown regulars and favorites are set to square off.
The main event features a professional heavyweight bout between Ironworks product Austen “Corndog” Heidlage (9-4) and Calyn “The Albino Rhino” Hull (5-1). Both fighters have competed in larger promotions, but both are coming off losses and looking for a big win to climb up the ladder.
Jordan Kaaze (nee Nickelatti), a De Soto native with a 6-1 record, will defend her 3 River Throwdown women’s championship against Caitlin Giessen (6-3). Kaaze owns one of the most impressive knockouts in 3 River Throwdown history, notched last year when she tagged Taylor Lomanska with a devastating right hand.
Arcadia product Felipe Martinez (6-0) will also be on the card, taking on Rodney Alexander (3-0, one no-contest) for Martinez's 3 River Throwdown title at 145 pounds. Martinez, who won the featherweight championship in Pure FC last month, could be fighting his final amateur bout, Anderson said. Martinez is one of, if not the, top-ranked featherweight in Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to a handful of MMA websites.
General admission tickets are available for $30 apiece through nitrotickets.com.
