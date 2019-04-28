ONALASKA — Ben Ross didn’t quite get the crowd reaction that is typical of a technical knockout victory in his co-main event, mixed martial arts bout at 3 River Throwdown XV.
One can’t blame the estimated fan attendance of 1,500 people at the OmniCenter for not giving the roaring cheer you might expect when the hometown fighter wins. Even sitting next to the cage, it was difficult to tell if Ross had won or if he was being penalized for an illegal elbow strike, as he had been earlier in the fight.
But Ross did get the reaction, and answer, he was hoping for when he took the microphone during his postfight interview and asked his girlfriend, Stephanie Helmers, to come inside the cage. As Helmers made her way through the crowd, 3 River Throwdown promoter Eric Anderson passed a small box through the fence to Ross’ hand, and Ross took to his knee and asked Helmers to marry him.
A loud, raucous cheer ran through the OmniCenter as Helmers seemed stunned at first, but the couple’s embrace and kiss as the cheers reached their loudest signified she’d accepted his offer.
Video of the moment can be seen on lacrossetribune.com, and here are some other highlights from Saturday’s MMA event:
‘KAMIKAAZE’ SWEEP: The husband and wife duo of Nick and Jordan Kaaze had much to celebrate once Saturday’s fights wrapped up at about 11:30 p.m.
Nick won a split decision in a back-and-forth brawl at 160 pounds, which marked his MMA debut after competing primarily in kickboxing. He and opponent Giovanni Alvarado (5-4) were awarded fight of the night.
Jordan (7-1), a De Soto native who has put together a string of impressive victories in 3 River Throwdown fights, scored another such win over Caitlin Giessen. Jordan had a Terminator-like efficiency in the cage, constantly moving forward and landing shots, before a barrage of punches finally put Giessen down and drew the referee’s stoppage.
The couple married last year after meeting at Spartan MMA, the gym they train at in the suburbs of the Twin Cities.
MARTINEZ MAKES GOOD: Arcadia product Felipe Martinez knew going into his match against Rodney Alexander that it was going to take a great effort to top the Madison-based fighter.
After the two went toe-to-toe for the majority of the first two rounds, Martinez landed a head kick and seized control. In the fourth round of their title fight at 145 pounds, Martinez pinned Alexander against the cage and unloaded a flurry of shots to the head. Alexander had his hand and arm in the way of most of those punches, but wasn’t doing enough to defend himself or escape the position, so the referee ended the fight.
“He’s a hell of an opponent,” Martinez said. “I came out to put the pressure on him, and keep that pressure going. He brought the best out of me.”
After pumping up the sizeable crowd Martinez (7-0) drew, he announced he’d be going pro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.