ONALASKA — Garrett Carlson can’t help but laugh when he recounts the story that began his career in mixed martial arts.
It’s not his fault. It’s a funny story. And it’s one that has led to him being 5-0 as an amateur MMA fighter and, after Saturday night’s 3 River Throwdown XV at the OmniCenter, he’s the promotion’s reigning champion at 155 pounds (lightweight).
None of that would’ve happened had Carlson, a UW-La Crosse wrestler and junior at the school, not signed up for a boxing class at Ironworks Training Center in Holmen for a somewhat silly reason.
“One of my best friends was dating a girl,” Carlson said as he sat on the ramp upon which he walked down to the cage a few hours prior. “And another guy was talking to that girl, so he wanted to learn how to fight so that he could defend his girlfriend.
“We joined (Ironworks), we start doing boxing lessons. He ends up breaking up with his girlfriend and quit, I stayed with the gym.”
Before we get back to Carlson’s path to Saturday night, when an estimated crowd of 1,500 people saw him defeat Bobby Oldenburg (5-4) for the vacant title, you should know that Carlson’s win came in impressive fashion.
He followed up heavy shots with a grappling attack that kept Oldenburg off balance and allowed him to control the match on both his feet and on the mat. He had all the momentum heading into the fifth and final round of the match, and when Oldenburg tried a half-hearted takedown attempt, Carlson immediately took his back and eventually cinched in the choke that finished it off.
A surprising fact comes up when Carlson speaks on his athletic history, or rather, lack thereof.
“I didn’t play any sports in high school until senior year, when I joined golf to get out of school,” said Carlson, a West Salem High School graduate.
But when he was in the boxing class at Ironworks, he would look down to the lower tier of the gym and see patrons practicing jiu-jitsu and wrestling. He didn’t know anything about either discipline at the time, but thought it was something he’d want to try.
His motivation came from seeing the wall of MMA fighters’ photos inside the gym. He wanted to learn how he could get his face on that wall.
“I just thought to myself, ‘I know I can make it on that wall.’ Now, fast-forward, winning a belt? I never thought I’d take it this far.”
After he started to build his MMA training at Ironworks, Lloyd “Albie” McKinney, an Ironworks fighter and part-time instructor at the gym, spoke to Carlson about wrestling at UW-L. McKinney had done so, and was an All-American for the Eagles under coach Dave Malecek.
McKinney spoke to Malecek and Carlson tried out for UW-L’s team, annually one of the best in NCAA Division III. He didn’t make it his first try, and was cut. He tried out again the following year with a similar result.
He stuck it out and tried again this season, and was able to make the roster. He wrestled 16 matches, eight at 157 pounds and eight at 165, and posted a 4-12 record. Carlson knows that’s not a sterling mark, but also appreciates that he’s competing against opponents with far more experience.
“I didn’t have a great record, but I did win matches,” he said. “I surprised a lot of people, and I surprised myself.”
Wrestling for the Eagles while continuing his MMA career and his schooling required a level of discipline that Carlson has learned to love. The daily grind of practices, weight cuts, competitions, and the like have direct ties to the grind that MMA requires of him.
And then there’s the obvious physical advantages. Carlson said the strength and conditioning training and wrestling technique he’s learned at UW-L have been invaluable to his growth in MMA. In fact, the move he sprung on Oldenburg to win his title on Saturday was one he was shown and drilled with UW-L freshman Alex Kern in the wrestling room.
Carlson has a year left at UW-L, but once he graduates, he wants to go as far as he can in MMA. And after getting a taste of winning gold Saturday, he can see himself trying to do that in other promotions.
“I want to get my schooling done, and then I want to take advantage of traveling,” he said. “Maybe collect some belts from other places, see how it goes.”
