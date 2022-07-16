MLB Draft: Tomah's Prielipp "excited" to fulfill dream

Connor Prielipp has always bet on himself.

A potential MLB prospect in 2019 during his senior year at Tomah High School, Prielipp elected to fulfill his commitment to University of Alabama and hone his skills at the college level.

Prielipp’s bet will pay off on Sunday, as he’s likely to hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In the three years since passing on the Boston Red Sox when they used their 37th-round selection on him, Prielipp’s journey has been anything but linear. But one constant has remained throughout his highly-successful yet non-traditional baseball career — his belief in himself and his abilities.

Sunday will be one of the most important days of his life, but Prielipp is hyper-focused on the bigger picture and achieving his ultimate dream.

“I’m a little anxious for sure, but the draft is just one part of it,” Prielipp said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I’m still happy to get drafted, but the end goal is to be a big leaguer.”

There’s no doubt that Prielipp has big-league talent. In high school, his curveball was recorded at over 3,000 RPM, well above the average spin rate for a major-league breaking ball. During his freshman season at Alabama, the left-handed pitcher paired his devastating curveball with an improved changeup and a fastball in the mid-90s, racking up 21 scoreless innings before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. MLB scouts continued to take notice, and Prielipp quickly climbed up draft boards.

But his elbow flared up at the beginning of the 2021 season, and his ulnar collateral ligament was torn enough to require Tommy John surgery. Prielipp went under the knife last May at age 20, taking him out of his sophomore and junior seasons at Alabama.

Tommy John surgery requires a lengthy rehabilitation process for baseball athletes, especially pitchers. Most hurlers don’t return to a competitive mound for at least nine months, and many never regain their velocity and spin from before the procedure.

Prielipp went all-in on his rehab, following a regimented program once he was able to throw again.

Twenty throws at 40 feet. Twenty throws at 60 feet. Twenty throws at 90 feet. Slowly building back.

“Just the first couple days of throwing felt weird, but other than that, once you start throwing it’s like every other day,” Prielipp said. “The hardest part for me was not being able to compete and play with my teammates.”

Throughout the last year, Prielipp not experienced any setbacks, crediting the Alabama training staff for helping him recover while also prioritizing strength and conditioning.

His next challenge was proving to scouts that he was still a top-of-the-draft prospect, even after major surgery. Because he missed the entirety of the 2021 college season, he had to get creative to display his talents to MLB teams.

Prielipp scheduled a 50-pitch bullpen session at a high school field in Hoover, Ala., and dozens of scouts crowded behind the home-plate backstop with their radar guns and video cameras raised. Prielipp flashed glimpses of his past self just a year after surgery, topping at 93 mph with his fastball and spinning his curveball at 2,600 RPM. What he couldn’t control was the steady rain that peppered the field as he threw his second set of pitches.

“The weather was just out of my hands, but it was still a good event overall for me,” Prielipp said.

After a relatively successful performance in front of scouts, Prielipp could have retreated from the national spotlight until draft day. Instead, he doubled down on his bet, committing to attend the MLB Draft Combine event last month in San Diego, Calif.

On June 17, the southpaw climbed the mound at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, in front of all 30 MLB teams, and he shined. His average fastball was 93 mph, and he spun a breaking ball at 3,045 RPM, the highest spin rate recorded at the showcase.

“It was a really cool event all the way around. Just getting to meet everybody, beautiful weather, and being at an MLB stadium, it was a great time,” Prielipp said. “For (the scouts) to all be in one spot was a good spot for me to be.”

Prielipp’s rapid ascent back to prominence may surprise some, but not Ryan Brookman, Prielipp’s high school coach at Tomah. Brookman, also a Tomah High School graduate, said Prielipp’s hard-nosed nature pushed him through his rehab.

“You always worry with Tommy John because there always can be setbacks, and some people don’t get back to that level, so it’s nice to see that it looks like he’s getting back to comparable to what he was before with, hopefully, more improvement to come,” Brookman said.

Brookman, who was a 37th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1999 MLB Draft, said coaching Prielipp during his high school days was not a difficult endeavor.

“He’s a lot better than I ever was,” Brookman said. “He’s an exceptional talent. We didn’t do much to be honest."

MLB scouts and analysts remain high on Prielipp heading into Sunday’s draft — most mock drafts predict he will be a first-round selection. Prielipp admitted that his friends have sent him some of the mock drafts, but he said he has tried to ignore them and doesn’t use social media much in the first place.

After the combine in San Diego, Prielipp returned to Tomah, where he is training with his younger brother, Shane, and golfing with his friends in his free time. He said he still thinks he has something left to prove, even after a stellar showcase last month.

“Luckily for me, my rehab and recovery process has been good. My arm always felt good,” Prielipp said. “I’m still continuing to get back to where I was. I don’t feel like I’m all the way there.”

The competitive fire within Prielipp burns bright, and it’s the same fire Brookman saw at Tomah, when he was twice named All-Tribune baseball player of the year.

“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a more competitive kid. When he got on the mound, he’s just different,” Brookman said. “He’s still very focused, he’s still very coachable, he’s still a great teammate. But he does not care who’s in the batter’s box — he’s going to attack.”

On Sunday, the Prielipp family will host a small gathering at their home in Tomah to watch the draft on television. It will be the second time Prielipp is drafted, but this time, it will mean a lot more to the left-hander.

“I’ve been training for it my whole life,” Prielipp said. “It’s what you dream of as a little kid, to get the opportunity to play professional baseball, and I’m excited to take that step.”