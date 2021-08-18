MLF: Avena takes Group B lead in first day of qualifying on Mississippi

Adrian Avena recovered from a fog delay and had a big day as Group B debuted with a qualifying round in the Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury on Wednesday.

Avena, of Vineland, N.J., hauled in from the Mississippi River a five-bass limit that weighed in at 15 pounds, 12 ounces. He will take a 13-ounce advantage over second-place Jared McMillan, of Clewiston, Fla., to the conclusion of the qualifying round on Friday. Group A, which began its qualifying round on Tuesday, returns to the water on Thursday.

“Today was a really fun day of fishing and I was able to catch some quality fish,” Avena said in an MLF release. “I got in an area that had some bass in it and just caught a lot of them.”

Mitch Crane, of Columbus, Miss., is third at 14-9, and Jimmy Reese, of Winter Springs, Fla., is fourth with a first-day catch of 13-7. Lawson Hibdon, of Versailles, Mo., checked in fifth at 13-3 and holds a 3-ounce lead over two other anglers, including Junction City's Matt Stefan.

Fog delayed the start of the round an hour, and Avena put together his weight total after a catch of 25 to 30 fish throughout the day.