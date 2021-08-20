MLF: Burghoff wins Group A at event on Mississippi

Burghoff became the Group A champion after completing a 10-bass catch of 26 pounds, 8 ounces on Thursday. Burghoff, of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., caught five bass and weighed in at 14-13 on Thursday to push past a crowd of anglers and into first place. He beat Zack Birge, of Blanchard, Okla., by an ounce after his second day of 14-4 put him at 26-7.

“When I said early on in the week that I didn’t want to catch a big one during the Qualifying Round, that was the truth,” Burghoff , who estimated his total catch on Thursday at 40 fish, said in an MLF release. “In this format, you can’t burn a fish like that in the early rounds. So, when I caught it, I knew I had to win the round. I worked really hard today. But I let up on them and gave up about an hour that I could have culled up a ¼ pound, so I was really sweating that decision in the weigh-in line. Being able to not have to beat up on those fish another day and save them for the Championship Round is key.”