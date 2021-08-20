MLF: Burghoff wins Group A at event on Mississippi

Mike Burghoff used a big second day to earn a spot in Sunday's championship round of the Major League Fishing Tackle warehouse TITLE Presented by mercury event on the Mississippi River.
Burghoff became the Group A champion after completing a 10-bass catch of 26 pounds, 8 ounces on Thursday. Burghoff, of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., caught five bass and weighed in at 14-13 on Thursday to push past a crowd of anglers and into first place. He beat Zack Birge, of Blanchard, Okla., by an ounce after his second day of 14-4 put him at 26-7.
Birge ans the rest of the top 10 did qualify for Saturday's knockout round, and they will be joined there by the top 10 from Group B, which finishes its qualifier on Friday. The champion of Group B also moves directly to Sunday's championship.
The six-day event provides a total purse of nearly $900,000.
Burgoff's Thursday was highlighted by a 5-pound, 11-ouce kicker largemouth, which is a significant find at this time of year.
“When I said early on in the week that I didn’t want to catch a big one during the Qualifying Round, that was the truth,” Burghoff , who estimated his total catch on Thursday at 40 fish, said in an MLF release. “In this format, you can’t burn a fish like that in the early rounds. So, when I caught it, I knew I had to win the round. I worked really hard today. But I let up on them and gave up about an hour that I could have culled up a ¼ pound, so I was really sweating that decision in the weigh-in line. Being able to not have to beat up on those fish another day and save them for the Championship Round is key.”
Cole Floyd, of Leesburg, Ohio, was third at 25-9 and was followed by fourth-place Kurt Mitchell of Milford, Del. (25-2) and fifth-place Jimmy Washam of Covington, Tenn. (25-1). Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.