MLF on the Mississippi: Mike McClelland leads Group A after first day

Mike McClelland posted a catch of 13 pounds, 12 ounces to jump out to the Group A lead after the first day of qualifying in the MLF Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury on Tuesday.
McClelland, from Blue Eye, Mo., takes a 2-ounce lead over Alex Davis of Albertville, Ala., into the second day of the six-day event on the Mississippi River. Group B anglers will begin fishing Wednesday, while the Group A competitors take one day off and build on those first-day totals Thursday.
There are 25 anglers in Group A and another 25 in Group B. Group winners advance to a championship round on Sunday while others qualify for a knockout round on Saturday. The top eight finishers from the knockout round join the group winners for Sunday's championship round.
The field is competing for a purse of nearly $900,000 and a grand prize of up to $235,000. The top four competitors on the first day are separated by 9 ounces.
Cole Floyd, of Leesburg, Ohio, is third at 13-4, and Ryan Salzman, of Huntsville, Ala., is fourth with a total of 13-3. Taj Au, from Glendale, Ariz., checks in fifth at 12-6.
“Having past experience here on the Mississippi River definitely helped me today,” McClelland said in am MLF release. “The fortunate part is that I’ve actually fished here when the river was down. Every time we showed up here for a tournament in the past, a massive flood would hit, so nothing I had done in practice would work.
“This week as we got to town, they’d had localized heavy flooding and the river had risen 1½ to 2 feet, muddying the water and messing up some areas. It forced me to go look at some spots that I had found over the years where I knew the river could be hot when the water level was down.”