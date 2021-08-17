MLF on the Mississippi: Mike McClelland leads Group A after first day

Mike McClelland posted a catch of 13 pounds, 12 ounces to jump out to the Group A lead after the first day of qualifying in the MLF Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury on Tuesday.

McClelland, from Blue Eye, Mo., takes a 2-ounce lead over Alex Davis of Albertville, Ala., into the second day of the six-day event on the Mississippi River. Group B anglers will begin fishing Wednesday, while the Group A competitors take one day off and build on those first-day totals Thursday.

There are 25 anglers in Group A and another 25 in Group B. Group winners advance to a championship round on Sunday while others qualify for a knockout round on Saturday. The top eight finishers from the knockout round join the group winners for Sunday's championship round.

The field is competing for a purse of nearly $900,000 and a grand prize of up to $235,000. The top four competitors on the first day are separated by 9 ounces.

Cole Floyd, of Leesburg, Ohio, is third at 13-4, and Ryan Salzman, of Huntsville, Ala., is fourth with a total of 13-3. Taj Au, from Glendale, Ariz., checks in fifth at 12-6.