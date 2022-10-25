MSHSL 1AA football: Caledonia dominates, but Fruechte wants Warriors to pick up the pace

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte left his team’s win on Tuesday night with a need.

A need for speed.

Even after the second-seeded Warriors 47-0 shutout win over seventh-seed Lewiston-Altura in the MSHSL 1AA section quarterfinal, Fruechte said the team needs to pick up the pace ahead of its semifinal matchup against St. Charles at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“To be honest, I thought we started really slow,” Fruechte said. “Didn’t think we played really fast right away, but you have to give credit to Lewiston. That’s a very young team, they played hard and they tried their best.”

Part of Fruechte’s frustration might be based on a previous matchup where the Warriors (7-2) beat the Cardinals (0-9) by an even more impressive 61-6 with six first-half rushing touchdowns. The halftime lead Tuesday was 34-0, but Fruechte knows there needs to be improvements to get deep in the playoffs.

“It got better, but realistically it’s got to be better at the beginning of the game,” Fruechte said. “It was decent, just got to get better.”

The Warriors started strong with a 6-yard touchdown run by senior running back Eric Mauss. The Cardinals managed a first down before a botched handoff resulted in a 53-yard fumble return touchdown by Mauss. Mauss had 44 rushing yards, all in the first quarter.

“That’s what we expect out of Eric,” Fruechte said. “He’s a dude, I’m not quite sure he recognizes that. He’s a great athlete, great family that loves football. We need him to really step it up heading into the playoffs."

The pace picked up in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns in the first two minutes of the quarter. Senior wide receiver Bronson Knutson caught a 24-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ethan Stendel for a touchdown on the opening play of the period.

Three plays into the Cardinals drive, senior linebacker Ayden Goetzinger intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Junior running back Owen Denstad netted 35 rushing yards on the next Caledonia drive, finishing it off with a two-yard touchdown run.

On the first Warriors possession of the second half, Denstad broke off for runs of 50 and 21 yards before finishing the drive with another 2-yard run into the end zone. The junior finished with 10 carries and a team-high 109 rushing yards.

In the fourth quarter, sophomore running back Owen Staggemeyer got in on the scoring with a breakaway 75-yard touchdown run. Big rushes by the Warriors contributed to them doubling up the Cardinals on yards per carry with Caledonia averaging 10.5 each time it ran the ball.