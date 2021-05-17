National Women's Football League team coming to La Crosse

A National Women's Football League team is being formed in La Crosse, the organization announced Monday.

The team, which will be called the Bandits, will play in 2022.

The Bandits will be searching for coaching staff, players to have tryouts and front office staff, according to a press release.

Tryouts for players will be held in September and October.

Interested parties can email the league at nwflfootball@gmail.com with La Crosse in the subject line.

