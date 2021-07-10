NBA Finals: Bucks return to comfort of Deer District

It isn't a stretch to say that things didn't go well for the Milwaukee Bucks during the first two games of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.

The Suns spent about seven quarters doing exactly what they wanted and swept the first two games from the Bucks, who will get a change of scenery with the series heading to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday.

The Deer District, a space outside the Fiserv Forum that has been packed for previous postseason games, awaits for its first up-close look at a Finals game. Its unique role in a city that hasn't hosted a Finals game in 47 years has been a way for crowds in the neighborhood of 15,000 people or more to express their support for a team making a memorable run.

"I wish we had something like this," said former Bucks All-Star Marques Johnson, who helped Milwaukee during deep playoff runs in the late 1970s and early 80s. "We had a rabid fan base, but it was confined to an arena that was the smallest in the league with a seating capacity that might have been 10,700 or 10,800 when I first got here.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}