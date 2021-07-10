NBA Finals: Bucks return to comfort of Deer District

It isn't a stretch to say that things didn't go well for the Milwaukee Bucks during the first two games of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.
The Suns spent about seven quarters doing exactly what they wanted and swept the first two games from the Bucks, who will get a change of scenery with the series heading to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday.
The Deer District, a space outside the Fiserv Forum that has been packed for previous postseason games, awaits for its first up-close look at a Finals game. Its unique role in a city that hasn't hosted a Finals game in 47 years has been a way for crowds in the neighborhood of 15,000 people or more to express their support for a team making a memorable run.
"I wish we had something like this," said former Bucks All-Star Marques Johnson, who helped Milwaukee during deep playoff runs in the late 1970s and early 80s. "We had a rabid fan base, but it was confined to an arena that was the smallest in the league with a seating capacity that might have been 10,700 or 10,800 when I first got here.
"Then (Bucks executive) John Steinmiller was excited to tell us we expanded our building, and it went to, like, 11,006. So there were a whole bunch of people who didn't get to experience what we were doing on the floor, and this really gives people a chance, especially with the way the pandemic reshuffling the season, to experience playoff games going from May to June to July."
Milwaukee has a 7-1 playoff record at the Fiserv, which has drawn impressive numbers -- filling more than half of a building with a capacity of 17,034 and just monitors to view -- during Games 1 and 2 and kept the downtown area alive despite the games being played in Phoenix.
The Deer District has been a place to add to the enthusiasm and appeal of recent success with places to eat, drink, shop, watch the games on large screens and enjoy the camaraderie of those sharing an exciting atmosphere.
"The vision of management, (president) Peter Feigin (and co-owners) Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and crew," said Johnson, a five-time All-Star with 13,892 career points 4,817 career rebounds during 11 NBA seasons. "This is what they talked about when Fiserv Forum was in its infancy and even before that.
"They wanted to build this arena and this type of participatory environment where fans could come and do all of these things, and here we are. The team is playing in the NBA Finals and taking full advantage of that vision."