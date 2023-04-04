Central High School graduate Johnny Davis is giving the Washington Wizards confirmation for making him the 10th overall selection in the NBA Draft over the summer.

Davis, who played two seasons for the University of Wisconsin and has split his rookie season between time with the Wizards and time in the G-League, started his second straight game for Washington on Tuesday and responded with a career-high 20 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Wizards 140-128 to improve their Eastern Conference-leading record to 57-22, but Davis played more than he has ever played in a game for Washington (34-45), which will not participate in the postseason.

Davis, a 6-foot-5 guard, played 36 minutes against the Bucks and made 9 of 17 shots and 2 of 5 attempts from the 3-point line. He also grabbed five rebounds to go with four assists, two steals and two blocked shots and threw down a dunk over the defending Jrue Holiday.

Davis has seen his playing time increase over the past five games, and he has responded with four games of 10 points or more.

He is averaging 29.4 minutes during that span and has responded by averaging 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Davis has made 27 of 60 shots (45%) and 10 of 30 3-point attempts during that span and has 11 assists against just four turnovers.

Davis has averaged 12.4 minutes during 25 games this season and scored 4.6 points and grabbed 1.8 rebounds in those games.