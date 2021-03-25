NBA: Onalaska grad Matt Thomas traded to Jazz

Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas is on the move for the first time in his NBA career.

The Toronto Raptors on Thursday afternoon traded the sharpshooter to the Utah Jazz for a future second-choice as the league trade deadline approached.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 guard, was averaging 2.7 points per game and making 41.5% of his 3-pointers for the Raptors (18-26), who snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating Denver 135-111 on Wednesday.

Thomas played five minutes in that game and made both of his attempted 3s for six points, but that's as much playing time as he'd been receiving this season.

Thomas played in 26 of Toronto's games -- all off the bench -- after averaging 4.9 points and nearly 11 minutes while playing in 41 games last season. He has averaged 7.4 minutes per game this season.

The Jazz (32-11) are the No. 1 team in the Western Division and have Donovan Mitchell (23.1 ppg) as their starting shooting guard. Jordan Clarkson (17.2 ppg) and Mike Conley (16.4 ppg) are other top guards on the team.

Utah adds Thomas as another weapon to a 3-point shooting attack that ranks second in the NBA (39.7%) in terms of accuracy.

Thomas prepared himself for the NBA by playing for a couple of teams in Spain and helping Valencia win a EuroCup championship. He helped the Hilltoppers to two WIAA Divsion 2 state tournaments -- one championship -- before playing in four NCAA Tournaments as part of Iowa State's roster.

