NBA playoffs: Matt Thomas adjusts to new scene with top-seeded Jazz

It was March 25, and Matt Thomas and his Toronto Raptors teammates were spending the day exhaling and regrouping after ending a long losing streak the night before.

The 135-111 win over Denver was the team’s first in 26 days, and Thomas, who made both of his attempts from the 3-point line against the Nuggets, was spending one of his happier days in a month with a little time on the golf course.

The Onalaska High School graduate had no idea how quickly the round would end and the kind of life change that was headed his way. Thomas was about to go from a struggling team to a bonafide contender.

He was on hole 12 or 13 when he received a call from agent Alex Saratsis and informed that Toronto had traded him to the Utah Jazz.

“I wanted to try and finish (that hole), but then I got to the green and started getting calls from the Raptors and calls from the Jazz,” Thomas said during a phone interview Friday. “I figured I should probably get off the course at that point.”

There was suddenly a lot more to do than prepare for an upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns and keep the Raptors, who won the 2018 NBA championship but were currently on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, moving in the right direction.