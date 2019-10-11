The Toronto Raptors have opened their preseason with two games against the Houston Rockets in Japan, and Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas is getting his first chance to impress coaches in game situations.
Thomas has played in both games and averaged 6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1 assist per game while playing 14 minutes in each contest.
Thomas scored eight points on 3-for-7 shooting and made 2 of 5 attempts from the 3-point line in a 134-129 victory for the Raptors in the first game. He also had a steal to go with five rebounds and one assist.
Thomas made 1 of 5 shots and missed both attempts from the 3-point line in a 118-111 loss on Thursday. He grabbed two rebounds, went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line and had one assist and one steal.
