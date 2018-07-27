BARABOO, Wis. — Nevin Wall has had a whirlwind month with the Holmen American Legion baseball team.
Holmen coach Charlie Alexander knew that Wall had been exceptional lately, and that didn’t change on Friday afternoon. Thanks in part to Wall’s one-hitter, Holmen (27-8) defeated New London (19-8) 3-0 in the first round of the double-elimination Class AA State Tournament.
“Nevin controlled the game from the get-go,” Alexander said. “He had a great spring, but then this last month for us he has been exceptional and he continued with that today.”
Wall struck out three and didn’t issue a walk for Holmen, which is the defending Class AA state champion.
Besides a strong performance from Nevin, Holmen’s offense came through with nine hits, with Mitch Torud (2-for-3) and Brandon Flurry (2-for-3) having two hits apiece. Holmen snapped a scoreless tie in the third inning when two bunt singles, followed by RBI singles from Torud and Austin Braund, led to three runs.
Holmen continues tournament play today, taking on the winner of Union Grove and Baraboo.