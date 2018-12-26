Luke Bengtson’s tenure with the UW-La Crosse football team didn’t last long.
Bengtson was hired by the Eagles to become their offensive coordinator, but was reassigned in mid-September, three games into UW-L’s season. k.
The offense averaged 34.3 points and 421.3 yards — 273.7 passing and 147.7 rushing — in those games.
Bengtson, 32, has experience at the Division I and II levels, and was a wide receivers coach at Division II Fairmont State before coming to UW-L. This was Bengtson’s first season as a full-time playcaller.
Caledonia High School graduate Isaac Fruechte took over playcalling duties shortly after Bengtson was reassigned.
Due to UW-L human resources rules, the coaching staff is not allowed to comment directly on Bengtson’s situation or what tasks he was responsible for after the announcement. Bengtson didn’t comment on his situation in a Sept. 15 text message.
The university has posted the offensive coordinator job and will begin interviews in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.