Northwoods League: Loggers hold off Express for 7-6 victory

The Eau Claire Express made things interesting on Sunday, but the La Crosse Loggers found a way to finish off a 7-6 Northwoods victory at Copeland Park.

The first-place Express (16-10) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning, but Jake Gebb managed to get the last two outs on a strikeout and groundout for his first save of the season for third-place La Crosse (15-13).

Gebb entered the game with runners at the corners and struck out Clay Conn and got leadoff batter Benjamin Rosengard to ground out to second baseman Aidan Sweatt for the final out.

Left fielder Landon Wallace was 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored for the Loggers, who scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 7-3 advantage. Wallace is batting .383 this summer.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and right fielder Coby Morales and Mac Danford each drove in a run for La Crosse, which never trailed. Morales drove in his 15th run and Danford his 14th of the season.

The Loggers play at Saint Cloud on Monday in a 7:05 p.m. start. That game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0