Outdoors: Clatt makes good on chance of a lifetime

All he wanted was one chance.
David Clatt and his wife of 47 years, Marie, both seasoned deer hunters, had looked at numerous pictures of this particular buck, courtesy of trail cameras. A young, scraggly-looking 6-pointer in the early spring, it had matured into a magnificent 20-point beast that separated itself even more because of triple brow tines.
Not double, but triple brow tines.
If you’re a deer hunter, we have your undivided attention.
The couple, who live on a 160-acre farm near Whitehall, Wis., where they built a log cabin 21 years ago, had hunted and harvested big bucks plenty of times before, some by bow, some by gun. Let’s just say they know how to hunt, where to hunt, and what level of buck meets their standards. They’re not elitists by any means, just plain old blue-collar folks who love hunting.
This deer, they knew, was in a class by itself. First class.
“I saw him eight- to 10 times on camera, in velvet he was just a 6-pointer. But he has double, triple brow tines,” said David, a 68-year-old retired railroad worker. “He grew all those (points) this year. This year is when he put the mass on.
“He was a scraggly looking buck from the spring when he started growing his horns to a beautiful buck. I couldn’t believe how he grew. In 56 years of hunting, he is the biggest buck I have ever seen.”
An animal that grew into a white-tailed legend of sorts — at least in David’s mind, and now, likely in others.
So David, who has harvested mature, trophy bucks by bow and by gun, began to contemplate how he was going to get a chance, one chance, at this buck with the unique and eye-popping rack. How would this man, with two bad shoulders and two bad knees, get close enough to get a shot at this one-of-a-kind buck?
And yes, before you ask, he put aside his vertical bow in favor of a crossbow a few years ago, but not by his choice. His body told him it was time — time after time. Still, a crossbow is a long shot from being a rifle.
“I worked on the railroad for 32 years. I had two torn rotators cuffs and my knees are destroyed for the last 20 years,” David said. “I have a rough time walking. I had not been in a tree stand until I seen him (on camera), then I flew up the ladder.”
David put together a plan, knowing that if the big buck busted him while walking into the woods, or even if while he was in a tree stand, it was likely the last time he would see him. Big bucks don’t grow to be old, and big, because of luck. They’re crafty, cautious and keep nocturnal schedules for a reason.
“Once a week he would pass through, always at 10 o’clock at night or 1 in the morning,” David said of his trail camera photos of the buck. “There was corn up in that field, all standing, so I could not get after him. I spent many days up in that tree stand and never came through.
“When the corn got gone, I hunted 10 straight days. I would hunt there (in a tree stand) where would see him (on camera), when I had the chance. The next night I would go to the other end of the farm. I didn’t want to spook him out of there. I had to stay away, 100 yards or whatever, from where he was bedding down.”
David continued to alternate tree stands until one day he saw the big buck live, not on camera. It was a bittersweet moment.
“I was 100 yards away in another tree stand (when he saw him). I grunted at him, and when he turned he looked like a bull moose. I have shot big deer in my life, but this one was something else,” David said. “There is no way I am going to risk hitting him in a bad area, make a bad shot. I didn’t even pick the bow up. It looked like a bull moose.
“I thought that was it, that was the first time seeing him (live). Then he went to the side of the field and made a scrape and walked into the woods. I said that was it, I was in the wrong stand. I said I just want one opportunity. That is all I want.”
He told Marie about the chance sighting, but didn’t give up. In fact, he went back the next day, and the next, and the next.
Then David caught a break, as he said the big buck likely made “the only mistake of his life.”
On the buck’s fateful day, David was in an enclosed stand, but wasn’t even in full camouflage as he normally is.
“The Badgers were playing that night, so I wanted to watch the game. I had a pair of jogging pants and threw a camo jacket on,” David said of Wisconsin’s season-opener vs. Illinois on Oct. 24. “I wear (full) camo 99 percent of the time. This time, I was sitting in my gray jogging pants and slip-on shoes.”
It turns out it didn’t matter as a doe had the monster buck’s attention, not David’s hunting attire. The doe came out of a direction David didn’t anticipate, and you can guess who was close behind.
“I was watching her out of corner of my eye, then I seen horns coming over the bank. I killed him 12 times in my dreams, so I was pretty prepared. As soon as he came out of field, as soon as he came out, when he was shaking the leaves and making a scrape, I got my bow ready,” David said.
“I quit looking at his horns and concentrated on his shoulder. It doesn’t do any good to stare at the horns and get all worked up. You miss then.”
David didn’t miss, or so he thought. He waited until just the right moment, then released an arrow (bolt) at the monster buck, who was standing 42 yards away.
“When I put the (sight) pin on him, he was up in the branches (front legs), fully stretched out. I was ready for him to hit the ground; I waited for the perfect shot. I shot him right where I wanted to, double-lunged him, then he went 50 yards down the ravine. I usually wait and hour before I check. I find blood and go to the house and get a sandwich, then come back.”
This time David climbed out of his tree stand a bit earlier, and looked for blood. He searched and searched, but no blood.
“I was about ready to puke,” David said of the thought of maybe shooting low, or high, or something. His mind was racing.
Then he turned and looked down the ravine where the buck had turned sideways, then appeared to have fallen. Only something else fell… as in David.
“I was looking for blood and I took a tumble and down I went. When I stopped, I got up and was standing by a big oak tree. I looked down the valley and saw fluorescent white down the valley. I knew we didn’t have any snow, so I knew it was him.
“My first thought was, ‘How in the hell am I going to get out of here?’ I sat down right beside the deer. My son (Mat) got down there with a Ranger (UTV).”
On Oct. 24, David had bagged his once-in-a-lifetime, a 20-pointer with 19 scoreable points (to score, an antler point must be 1-inch or longer) and the unique triple brow tine. Well, two triple brow tines. It was a buck that has been green scored at 199 8/16 by one person, and 189⅞ by another. When a mandatory 60-day drying period is finished, David said he will have the buck officially scored. It had an inside antler spread of 20¼ inches.
Brandon Sura, a taxidermist in the Independence area, has already started working on a full shoulder mount of the buck.
“It is the buck of a lifetime. I haven’t hunted this hard since I have been in my 20s,” David said. “I had to have him; I just needed an opportunity to get him. If I blew it, I blew it. I just need a chance. He presented that.
“I don’t push a deer; I try to outsmart them. He made one mistake in his life, making his scrape… When he stuck his head in a tree, I wasn’t going to give him a chance. I took a deep breath, concentrated and let it (arrow) go.”
Jeff Brown is a former longtime Tribune sports editor and sports writer. He can be reached at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
