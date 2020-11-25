Outdoors: Clatt makes good on chance of a lifetime

An animal that grew into a white-tailed legend of sorts — at least in David’s mind, and now, likely in others.

So David, who has harvested mature, trophy bucks by bow and by gun, began to contemplate how he was going to get a chance, one chance, at this buck with the unique and eye-popping rack. How would this man, with two bad shoulders and two bad knees, get close enough to get a shot at this one-of-a-kind buck?

And yes, before you ask, he put aside his vertical bow in favor of a crossbow a few years ago, but not by his choice. His body told him it was time — time after time. Still, a crossbow is a long shot from being a rifle.

“I worked on the railroad for 32 years. I had two torn rotators cuffs and my knees are destroyed for the last 20 years,” David said. “I have a rough time walking. I had not been in a tree stand until I seen him (on camera), then I flew up the ladder.”

David put together a plan, knowing that if the big buck busted him while walking into the woods, or even if while he was in a tree stand, it was likely the last time he would see him. Big bucks don’t grow to be old, and big, because of luck. They’re crafty, cautious and keep nocturnal schedules for a reason.