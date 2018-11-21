Hunters killed more deer during opening weekend of the nine-day gun deer season than they did in the same two-day period last year, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.
Across Wisconsin, hunters registered 65,388 antlered deer and 53,282 antlerless deer Saturday and Sunday, which marked the start of the gun deer season that lasts until the end of Thanksgiving weekend. The number of antlered kills increased 8.3 percent and the number of antlerless kills increased 18.8 percent compared to opening weekend last year.
Antlered deer, typically males at least a year and a half, have antlers at least three inches long, while antlerless deer are males with antlers shorter than three inches, female deer and, more rarely, male deer without antlers.
La Crosse County hunters bagged 767 antlered deer and 745 antlerless deer this opening weekend, a 31 percent increase overall compared with last year’s opening weekend.
Trempealeau County registered 1,111 antlered deer and 1,207 antlerless deer, a 12.9 percent increase overall.
Vernon County registered 1,636 antlered deer and 1,854 antlerless deer, a 30.7 percent increase compared to last year.
Jackson County, which is split between two deer management zones, recorded 833 antlered deer and 737 antlerless deer in the Central Farmland zone (a 3.8 percent increase from last year) and 357 antlered and 101 antlerless in the Central Forest zone (an 8.4 percent decrease from last year),
Monroe County hunters, also split between two deer management zones, killed 1,395 antlered deer and 1,189 antlerless deer in the Central Farmland zone (a 18.4 percent increase from last year) and 195 antlered and 36 antlerless in the Central Forest zone (a 51 percent increase.)
Reason for this no big secret, snow on the ground. Makes seeing the deer 90% easier.
