EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — State Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating reports of illegal deer poaching in Eau Claire County just days out from Wisconsin’s gun deer season opener.
Ken Thomson, DNR conservation warden, estimates seven to 10 people are involved in poaching in the eastern part of the county in the areas surrounding Fall Creek, Fairchild and Augusta.
“This is bad for people who love to hunt and do it the right way,” Thomson said. “It looks bad for sportsmen in general. People hear about this, and then they lump these people in with ethical hunters. And these (poachers) are not ethical hunters — they’re cheaters.”
Thomson said he began receiving many reports about two weeks ago of suspicious activity like hearing gunshots at night, as well as partially butchered deer carcasses dumped in wooded areas, in the county forest and dead-end roads.
However, Thomson suspects the illegal activity had been going on for longer than the past two weeks.
With the investigation still in the beginning stages, Thomson declined to comment further about the carcasses, but emphasized why poaching is harmful in many ways.
Some of the problem, he said, is that poaching throws off deer management. If hunters don’t report how many deer they actually harvested, then counts will be off and the deer population will not be properly managed.
In addition, poaching can threaten community safety, Thomson said.
“A lot of these things happen at night,” he said. “So maybe the person isn’t paying attention or can’t see as well and maybe there’s a house nearby or a field that people go in.”
Ultimately, Thomson said he believes these incidents remain relatively rare in the community — at least that’s what he’s hoping.
“I mean, I’d like to think this is pretty rare,” Thomson said. “I just hope we don’t see more of this.”
Thomson anticipates the DNR will have further updates in about a week.
Anyone with tips is asked to contact the DNR hotline at 800-847-9367.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.