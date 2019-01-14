MINNEAPOLIS — The first female commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources is a problem solver, consensus builder, clean water champion, lake cabin owner and fishing enthusiast who vows to deepen the connections Minnesotans have to the outdoors.
Sarah Strommen, who was picked over incumbent Tom Landwehr to shepherd the state’s land, lakes and wildlife, will take control of the agency Monday after serving four years as an assistant DNR commissioner overseeing fishing, hunting, wildlife, state parks and trails.
“She’s excellent at items of high concern,” said Ramsey mayor John LeTourneau. “She’ll do great.”
Strommen, 46, preceded LeTourneau as mayor of that Anoka County suburb — a hands-on position that many say boosted her suitability to lead the DNR’s 2,700 employees and $1.1 billion biennial budget. Gov.-elect Tim Walz said he had never met Strommen until he interviewed her for the job. He jettisoned Landwehr, a personal friend, to give Strommen the reins.
“She knows the ins and outs of the department,” Walz said. “She spoke with a passion that spoke to me.”
Strommen is a new face to the general public, but she’s been a natural resource professional in her home state for a decade. She was policy director at Friends of the BWCA; associate director at Minnesota Land Trust; and acting deputy director for the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, another state agency. She joined the DNR in 2015.
“She listens first and tries to understand,” said Kris Larson, executive director of the Minnesota Land Trust. “But she’s a doer. She gets things done.”
Gov. Mark Dayton leaned on Strommen to clean up polluted surface water in farm country by teaming her with others to develop his agricultural buffer strip initiative. She also has helped steer millions of special tax dollars to conservation projects as the DNR’s liaison to the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council.
Larson said Strommen’s intricate knowledge of state government translated into speedy work of high quality. “If she’s got a superpower it’s that she can suspend time,” Larson said. “She gets so much done.”
On the home front, that includes weekends at the family cabin on Leech Lake, where her 12-year-old son hones skills useful to his Bassinators Junior Fishing Club. She recently caught perch with him on Leech Lake’s ice. But Strommen said she was blanked on this year’s family deer hunt in the rough and hilly Paul Bunyan State Forest.
“It’s so much a part of my family and my family’s experience,” Strommen said of the outdoors. “I would say that angling is my first love.”
Strommen’s appointment was welcomed by Pheasants Forever, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Friends of the Boundary Waters, other conservation groups and leaders of natural resources committees in the state House and Senate.
Eran Sandquist, Minnesota state coordinator for Pheasants Forever, said the new commissioner comes from a strong conservation background and has always relied on science to guide her decisions.
Craig Engwall, executive director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, said he remembers when Strommen stepped in more than a year ago to appease hunters rankled by a lack of transparency in the DNR.
“There was a lot of frustration. ... She was very good about making sure they would communicate better,” Engwall said.
Starting Monday, the state’s 500,000 deer hunters will look to her for answers on how to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease in deer. She also inherits a high-stakes battle over proposed copper-nickel mining on the edge of the BWCA and faces worrisome declines in hunting and fishing participation.
“If hunters and anglers decline, who is going to fund our conservation work?” Strommen said. “Even more broadly, who is going to care if people don’t have that connection” to the outdoors?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.