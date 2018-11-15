Sometimes hunters need to be reminded how good Wisconsin deer hunting has been and may continue to be.
Almost every year hunters travel to Wisconsin from nearly every state in the country.
“All indicators look like we’ll have a good year; growing conditions were very good over the summer; there’s fantastic acorn production in many areas, and scouting reports are that there has been good recruitment. From a buck standpoint, there has been good antler growth,” said Kris Johansen, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife supervisor in the state’s 19-county West Central District.
“The upcoming year, from a hunter’s perspective, is fantastic. We have ample deer on the landscape. As folks know who have been hunting in the district, this is some of the best deer hunting in the nation, certainly in Wisconsin.”
This doesn’t mean, as the age-old adage goes, “there’s a deer behind every tree.” Some habitat is better than others. Deer populations fluctuate and weather conditions and hunting styles influence opening weekend deer movement. It still takes patience, persistence and proper methods to have a safe, successful, and rewarding season.
This district has some of the highest deer densities in the state and is also known for exceptional antler growth.
Mark Rasmussen, wildlife biologist in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties for the last five years, speaks of very strong deer populations heading into the nine-day gun-deer season, which opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 26.
“Hunters should expect to see good numbers of deer out there with the good acorn crop, some more, some fewer,” Rasmussen said.
A chronic wasting disease positive test in Eau Claire means a ban on baiting and feeding deer in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
“That will be an adjustment for some,” Rasmussen said. “But I haven’t heard a lot of complaining.”
In addition, baiting and feeding deer regulations are new in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn and Pepin counties.
“A lot of folks just enjoy getting out there, hunting, and eating venison as well,” Rasmussen said.
It’s West Central’s turn at sampling. The goal is 300-400 samples from each of the district’s 19 counties, most coming during the gun-deer season.
Dan Goltz, DNR biologist, who came to Vernon and Crawford counties from the Boscobel area when Dave Matheys retired and headed west, said antlerless kill has dropped off some since earn-a-buck has evaporated and the populations are probably increasing a bit.
“We’ve not had a hard winter, deer have not been stressed nutritionally and reproduction was really good, with a few fawns coming late,” Goltz said. “I have 60 farmers with ag damage permits. We will have a holiday hunt in both counties. CWD testing will be encouraged with many kiosks.”
Ron Lichtie observed good-to-excellent antler development in La Crosse County, along with nice white oak acorn production.
Bill Hogseth, DNR biologist in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, said deer activity and changes have been dynamic.
“There have been unit boundaries changes in both counties and two metro zones have been created, so hunters should look at the maps to make sure where they are hunting,” Hogseth said.
The death of a deer on the western boundary impacted five other counties.
“My hope is hunters will go out there and dig into the traditions of being in the woods during deer season,” Hogseth said. “It’s nice to get back to why we care about hunting and why it’s so important being out there with loved ones, connecting with nature and feeding the family. Deer hunting is such an important part of being in Wisconsin.”
In Marathon County, Brandon Stefanski saw good recruitment. The unit was split, with part ending up in each zone, Central Forest and Central Farmland.
Missy Sparrow-Lien reported excellent deer recruitment and ample opportunities for hunting, but that populations are not evenly distributed.
“Do some pre-season scouting,” was her advice to identify the better areas.
Darren Ladwig, biologist in Adams and Juneau counties, reported good recruitment and low winter severity. These counties are split units, too, between Farmland and Forest Zones, so hunters need to make sure they have the correct permits.
Timber sales areas in Clarke and Jackson counties are good areas to focus on, according to DNR biologist Scott Roepke.
“These can be dynamic hunting locations for deer and other wildlife,” Roepke said.
