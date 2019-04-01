ONALASKA — The Tomah High School baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning Monday to earn a 3-1 win — its first of the season — over Onalaska at the OmniCenter baseball field in an MVC contest.
Dakota Riedesel had a two-run single that scored Tyler Torkelson and Braeden Pierce off Hilltoppers relief pitcher Sam Aspseter.
Timberwolves senior Connor Prielipp tied the game with an RBI single after Jared Eckelberg led off the inning with a walk and Boone Mathison singled. Pinch runner Brett Larson scored the game-tying run.
Prielipp was 3-for-4 at the plate, and the Alabama recruit made his first pitching appearance of the season.
Prielipp struck out 14 batters and he carded 10 consecutive strikeouts from the fourth inning to the seventh inning.
“He got better as the game went on,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Brookman said.
Brookman said that Prielipp got more comfortable with his curveball as the game progressed.
Prielipp was at around 80 pitches entering the seventh inning, but that didn’t bother the Tomah senior. He wanted to finish the game, but Onalaska gave him a challenge in the final inning.
The Hilltoppers earned two singles in the seventh, and the baserunners, Evan Gamoke and Aspseter, advanced on a passed ball with two outs with Nathan Hagen at the plate.
Hagen hit the ball down the third-base line, but Timberwolves third baseman Evan Long made the play to throw Hagen out to end the game.
Nathan Hagen brought in Onalaska’s lone run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning.
“I like how we competed,” Hilltoppers coach Larry Swiggum said. “We played well for six innings. I don’t think we lacked confidence in any way.”
Hagen and Connor Haggerty were the first two pitchers for the Hilltoppers. The two combined for 13 strikeouts while allowing seven hits and five walks in 6 ⅓ innings. Haggerty was charged with the three seventh-inning runs.
“We matched (Prielipp) through 6 ⅓ (innings),” Swiggum said. “Connor competed hard. He got up to about 90 pitches. It was his first time out there with extended innings and ran out of gas at the end there. He gave us as chance to win. Connor is right there with most of the guys in our conference.”
Nonconference
Prairie du Chien 10, Aquinas 3
Prairie du Chien’s Grant Martin was 3-for-3 with four RBI with a home run. The Blackhawks scored their 10 runs on 12 hits at the Holy Cross Seminary baseball field.
Gavin Gillizer and Clayton DuCharme also had doubles for PdC.
Blugolds senior Jake Savoldelli was 3-for-3 and drove in all three of their runs. He hit a double. Brandon Merfeld also doubled in the loss.
Coulee
West Salem 12, Viroqua 3
WEST SALEM — Andrew Wedwick had a three-hit game, and drove in three runs for the Panthers.
Clayton Slack, Evan Hubatch, Kyler Buros and Tate Knutson each drove in two runs.
Viroqua’s Trenton Foreman had an RBI triple.
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 14, De Soto 7
STODDARD — Seneca scored six runs in the seventh inning to secure the win.
Isiah Zink and Josh Boardman led the Pirates (1-1), as each De Soto hitter drove in two runs. Zink had a double.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Logan 9, Luther 7
The Rangers (1-2) scored four runs in the fourth inning.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 14, Hillsboro 3 (5 innings)
HILLSBORO, Wis. — Bangor’s Haley Jones drove in five runs with a bases-clearing double, then hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run.
Cardinals freshman Aliyah Langer had two hits and had three RBI; she also held Hillsboro with five hits in her second win of the season.
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 14, De Soto 13
DE SOTO — April Haakenson had two hits that included a double in the Pirates’ second loss of the season.
Lilli Runice and Val Osthoff each drove in two runs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Prairie du Chien 1, Coulee Christian 0
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Grace Pedretti scored the game's lone goal in the win for the Blackhawks.
Pedretti and Kierstyn Rogers had eight shots apiece. They were followed closely by Brytta Sagedahl with five.
