All-State basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Lexi Donarski, Dave Donarski earn AP awards

“It wasn’t until the last 10 games, or around there,” Dave said. “Then it was like, ‘I only have a month left’ or ‘I only have a week left.’

“That was hard.”

The two being cited for their accomplishments by a statewide panel of sportswriters this week wasn’t difficult at all. Lexi received every vote for player of the year, and Dave beat out a list of nine other nominees to be voted coach of the year for the second time in three years after the two — and others — combined to produce a 107-3 record over the last four seasons.

Lexi was vintage Lexi during the final game of her career with 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and seven steals in the win over Crandon. She hit a couple of 3-pointers and provided the exclamation point on plenty of turnovers with easy baskets out on the break.

Lexi and Racine Lutheran senior Caroline Strande (35.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg) were unanimous selections for the first team, which also includes West Bend West senior Maddison Baker, Madison Memorial senior Leilani Kapinus and Beaver Dam junior Maty Wilke. Lexi was a unanimous selection as player of the year from a nomination list that also included Strande, Kapinus and Wilke.