Recent Tomah High School graduate Connor Prielipp recent faced a decision that most his age never do.
Was he going to follow through with the scholarship he accepted to pitch next season for the University of Alabama, or was he going to immediately become a professional?
The anticipated answer eventually became true, and Prielipp will test his value in the MLB Draft another time after pitching for the Crimson Tide.
Prielipp's continued dominance had scouts clamoring to see him throw, and the way he continued to perform in front of them is why Prielipp has been chosen as the Tribune's baseball player of the year for a second time.
Coulee Region opponents have spent years trying to figure out how to hit the left-hander, but he has simply been too good. Gatorade acknowledged it, too, by making him the state's player of the year last month.
Prielipp was part of a fantastic group of pitchers in the area and backed that up by swinging his bat well. The Timberwolves weren't factors in the MVC championship picture, but they came up one win short of qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament after Prielipp pitched his final shutout for the team in a sectional semifinal.
With players like Viroqua's Hunter Vikemyr, Holmen's Kevin Koelbl and La Crescent's Bryce Weymiller around, Prielipp had to play well to be selected the area's best for a second time, and he did.
Here is a look at the Tribune's first team and list of players earning honorable mention:
FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
CONNOR PRIELIPP, sr., Tomah: Gatorade state player of the year. ... MVC Pitcher of the Year. ... WBCA All-State first team. ... Went 9-2 with a 0.68 ERA. ... Shut out New Richmond 3-0 and struck out 15 batters in their WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal. ... Struck out 165 batters and walked eight in 72 innings.
CASEY STORLIE, sr., Caledonia: Finished an impressive career with a final season that included a 7-1 record and three earned runs allowed for an ERA of 0.44. ... Struck out 68 and walked nine in 47 innings. ... Was 20-3 with a 0.61 ERA in his career.
NEVIN WALL, sr., Holmen: WBCA All-State honorable mention. ... All-MVC first team. ... Went 5-0 with a 1.49 ERA over 42 innings. ... Posted three shutouts, 51 strikeouts and 19 walks. ... Career record at Holmen was 13-1.
BRYCE WEYMILLER, sr., La Crescent: Led the Lancers to the state tournament with a 10-1 record and 0.51 ERA. ... Struck out 81 batters in 69 innings. ... Pitched two no-hitters. ... Batted .381 with 17 RBI.
CATCHER
TREVON VAN EGTERN, sr., Central: WBCA All-State honorable mention. ... All-MVC first team. ... Batted .388 with one home run, 11 doubles and two triples. ... Scored 15 runs and drove in 14. ... Caught 11 of 22 potential base-stealers.
INFIELDERS
CADE MCCOOL, sr., La Crescent: Big performer as a pitcher and first baseman. ... Batted .342 with 17 RBI to help Lancers qualify for state. ... Also had a 5-1 record, 1.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings.
TATE MEINERS, sr., Caledonia: Maintained .469 batting average with seven home runs and 22 RBI. ... Had .618 on-base percentage and scored a team-high 37 runs. ... Stole a team-high 20 bases. ... Finished his career with 98 hits and a .421 batting average.
LOGAN STAUFFER, sr., Holmen: WBCA All-District second team. ... All-MVC first team. ... Batted .360 with seven doubles, two triples and nine RBI. ... On-base percentage of .478 and a fielding percentage of .986 at first base.
SAM WIESER, sr., La Crescent: Most consistent hitter on a good offensive team with his .437 batting average. ... Also drove in a team-high 27 runs and led the Lancers with 38 hits. ... Also had a 1.98 ERA as a pitcher.
OUTFIELDERS
KEVIN KOELBL, sr., Holmen: WBCA All-State honorable mention. ... Division 1 player of the year in his district. ... MVC Player of the Year. ... Batted .394 with three home runs, 11 doubles and two triples. ... Drove in 29 runs. ... Was 15-for-15 when stealing bases.
BRANDON MERFELD, sr., Aquinas: WBCA All-District second team. ... All-MVC first team. ... Batted .396 with two home runs and 16 RBI. ... Doubled nine times, tripled four times and stole 14 bases. ... Scored 37 runs.
SAM STRANGSTALIEN, sr., Westby: WBCA All-District honorable mention. ... All-Coulee first team. ... Made the team through dominant pitching and played OF on non-pitching days. ... Was 6-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 59 strikeouts and 16 walks over 51 innings.
UTILITY
GAVIN GILLITZER, sr., Prairie du Chien: WBCA All-State third team. ... All-SWC first team and Division 3 district player of the year. ... Batted .384 and went 3-2 with an ERA of 1.75 as the Blackhawks won the SWC.
HUNTER VIKEMYR, sr., Viroqua: WBCA All-State second team. ... Division 2 player of the year in his district. ... Coulee Conference Player of the Year. ... Batted .429 with three home runs, eight doubles and three triples. ... Was 8-0 with a 0.64 ERA, 123 strikeouts and 16 walks.
HONORABLE MENTION
Eric Augedahl, sr., Caledonia; Ben Byom, sr., Holmen; Andrew Fischer, jr., Central; Brett Gerdes, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Alex Gluch, sr., Westby; Conner Haggerty, jr., Onalaska; Thomas Kiesau, sr., La Crescent; Ryan McGrath, sr., Prairie du Chien; Ashton Michek, fr., Bangor; Isaac Petersen, jr., La Crescent; Payton Schott, sr., Caledonia; Luke Schwartzhoff, jr., La Crescent; Carter Stobb, jr., Onalaska; Brett Stuessel, so., Sparta; Andrew Wedwick, sr., Viroqua; Chase Yeager, jr., Black River Falls; Ryan Zemla, jr., Viroqua; Isaiah Zink, sr., De Soto.