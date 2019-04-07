All-Tribune boys basketball: Bangor's Jacob Pederson is boys coach of the year

BANGOR — It was remarkable how quickly outside expectations for the Bangor High School boys basketball program changed in the matter of a year.
An uphill climb was completed during the 2017-2018 season with a berth in the WIAA Division 5 state tournament. Tough losses in sectional finals and the first state appearance in 82 years was celebrated with a one-sided championship.
The Cardinals had done it, and the community rejoiced in watching something that had been anticipated for years becoming reality.
Heavy graduation loss and the departure of coach Jordan Laufenberg followed, and that probably removed Bangor from the spotlight as new coach Jacob Pederson — one of Laufenberg’s assistants — stepped in to work with a talented roster that just didn’t have a lot of varsity experience.
“I knew these seniors when they were freshmen because that’s when I started here,” Pederson said. “I knew how hungry they were.”
After beating Southwestern 70-60 in a sectional final on March 9, what was a drought the year before suddenly became a streak. If expected, it was taken in stride and truly showed where the program stands — one welcoming the challenge of being among the best the state has to offer.
“It took a lot of hard work and determination,” Pederson said. “We’ve reached the point where people expect big things from us. I don’t know how many expected the Kohl Center, but we did it.”
For his role in a 25-2 season that ended on a buzzer-beater in the state semifinals, Pederson has been selected as the Tribune’s boys basketball coach of the year.
The Cardinals were beaten 69-66 by Marshfield Columbus when Tom Nystrom made his only shot of the game — a 3-pointer that swished through the net as time expired — in the second Division 5 semifinal.
They avenged their only other loss of the season by beating Blair-Taylor 68-65 on a Zane Langrehr 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in a sectional semifinal at Holmen a week earlier, and that was their 22nd win in a row.
That win was a definite highlight of Pederson’s first season, which looks like it has set up the groundwork for continued success.
But let’s look a little more closely at how the Cardinals got there after losing four starters from the championship team.
Pederson, who competed in football, basketball and track and field while attending West Salem High School, said he started the season slowly, which has become routine with the success of the football team.
“The football team was winning, like it always does, so some of our guys didn’t get to practice with us right away,” said Pederson, who is assisted by Nick Meacham, Anthony Crowell, Jeff Parr and Andrew Lockington. “We started practice with 10 or 11 kids until the football players joined us the second week.
“We started pretty simple with what we ran. We never made anything real complex, and the kids on the court had high basketball IQs, but we had to start simple.”
Pederson was familiar with that process after long playoff runs with the Panthers as a football player in high school. He played on the West Salem team that lost the Division 4 championship game to Lancaster.
Pederson counts former West Salem coaches Wayne Sackett and Mike Malott in football and Laufenberg and Matt McGraw in basketball as mentors.
After the delay in getting the football players in, the Cardinals lost for the first time in the fourth game. That’s when they traveled to Blair and lost a 74-66 game to the Wildcats, who spent the entire season ranked with Bangor among the state’s top 10 Division 5 teams.
There were challenges along the way — a four-point win over Westby, a three-point win over Royall and a two-point win over Melrose-Mindoro among them — that allowed the personnel on the floor to find a collective identity.
As each game passed, Bangor showed that it was much more than Grant Manke, although he was certainly the showcase. The 6-foot-4 junior was a scoring and rebounding machine and owned the lane in just about every game he played while averaging 23.5 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
Langrehr developed as an outside threat. Trevor Jones showed plenty of ways to contribute, and Hank Reader put together some big games down the stretch.
All of that made Manke even tougher for opponents to handle, and that was a good thing for Bangor.
“Your personnel will lead you to what you can do,” Pederson said. “We wanted to play up-tempo and did, but we were also blessed to have a Grant Manke. He was incredible for us.”
Manke is one of three returning starters — Reader and Langrehr, now sophomores, are the others — next season as Bangor begins the chase for a fourth straight Scenic Bluffs Conference championship. The Cardinals have won 44 straight conference games.
“The kids will be ready for that opportunity, and so will we as coaches,” Pederson said. “We couldn’t ask for more than what they gave us this year even with the buzzer-beater at the end. Next year is another chance.”