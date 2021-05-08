All-Tribune boys basketball: Caledonia's Brad King named John Shelton Coach of the Year

“Nobody’s going to sit there and say that our chances to win a state title were better without Eli,” Brad King said. “Anybody with common sense isn’t going to say that.”

But there Caledonia was, back in the state tournament, where it earned wins over St. Croix Prep and Minneapolis North. The Warriors advanced to their third state title game in seven seasons and came up one possession short of their first championship since 1997.

Again, all with their best player watching from the bench.

For guiding Caledonia to the state title game while battling injuries throughout the season, King has been named the Tribune’s John Shelton Coach of the Year.

“I just think it’s another example of all the work that a lot of people have put in,” King said. “... Again, appreciative of the award. I think we stress it in our program: It’s about more than one person, one player.

“I just think it goes to show, again, that you can accomplish great things even when it looks like you’ve got a lot of adversity in front of you.”

The Warriors had been holding out hope that Eli King could play until the severity of his injury became clear, and that forced the coaching staff to make some adjustments on the fly.