All-Tribune boys basketball: Caledonia's Brad King named John Shelton Coach of the Year

Brad King was oblivious to the writing on the basketball that was handed to him.
The Caledonia High School boys basketball team had just beaten Stewartville for a MSHSL Class AA section title, which punched its ticket to the state tournament, and the fourth-year coach was more than willing to swap the section trophy he was holding for what he thought was an ordinary ball so his players could celebrate.
But that win was the 100th of King’s career, and a quick glance down at the basketball would have told him as much.
“Finally, (senior guard) Austin Klug is like, ‘Brad, read the basketball,’” King said. “Now, we’re all on the middle of the court, everybody’s watching, so I’m looking kind of dumb, I’m sure. And I look at the basketball. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’
“... I gave the guys a hard time saying, ‘What were you going to do with the basketball if we lost? Hold it until next year?’”
The moment, of course, was a special one for King, but it shouldn’t be overlooked that his first thoughts were elsewhere.
For one, the Warriors had clinched a spot in the state tournament for the second straight year — a significant appearance after last year’s tourney was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And two, the team had done so without its best player — junior standout Eli King, who missed the entire season with a torn meniscus.
“Nobody’s going to sit there and say that our chances to win a state title were better without Eli,” Brad King said. “Anybody with common sense isn’t going to say that.”
But there Caledonia was, back in the state tournament, where it earned wins over St. Croix Prep and Minneapolis North. The Warriors advanced to their third state title game in seven seasons and came up one possession short of their first championship since 1997.
Again, all with their best player watching from the bench.
For guiding Caledonia to the state title game while battling injuries throughout the season, King has been named the Tribune’s John Shelton Coach of the Year.
“I just think it’s another example of all the work that a lot of people have put in,” King said. “... Again, appreciative of the award. I think we stress it in our program: It’s about more than one person, one player.
“I just think it goes to show, again, that you can accomplish great things even when it looks like you’ve got a lot of adversity in front of you.”
The Warriors had been holding out hope that Eli King could play until the severity of his injury became clear, and that forced the coaching staff to make some adjustments on the fly.
Namely, Brad King said, the focus offensively shifted to quick and constant ball movement after seasons of allowing Noah and/or Eli King to create for themselves and others.
It didn’t take long for Caledonia to adapt, and it certainly helped that the Warriors had talent all over the court.
Sam Privet and Austin Klug built on strong junior seasons and made the most of their expanded roles, while senior guard Andrew Kunelius emerged as a scoring threat; all averaged at least 13 points per game.
Junior guard Jackson Koepke, who averaged 10 points per game and shot 45% from beyond the arc, came on strong down the stretch, and senior forward Casey Schultz was a constant force in the paint.
And even when more injuries hit — junior guard Ja’Shon Simpson, a key player off the bench, missed a large chunk of the season with a right-hand injury, and Klug dealt with a sprained ankle throughout the year — players like junior Thane Meiners and freshman Lewis Doyle answered the call.
“We don’t delegate more importance to the second-best player on our team vs. the ninth-best player on our team,” Brad King said of the ability to plug in players when someone was unavailable. “So when you’re practicing, you’re held accountable the same no matter what.
“... It’s beautiful to be able to grab that next guy.”
The results spoke for themselves.
Caledonia averaged 78.1 points per game and posted a 23-2 record. The Warriors only losses were to Onalaska, which qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state title game, and state champion Waseca, a game that came down to the final seconds.
And the team once again blew threw the Three Rivers Conference while handling formidable nonconference opponents like Stewartville and Byron.
It shows how effective the changes King and his staff made were, but he gives credit to his players.
“The execution part can become the challenging part because it doesn’t matter who you are as a coach. You do not know how they’re going to handle it moving from practice to the game,” King said.
Caledonia, though, has executed well over the years, and it will need more of it next season as it replaces a talented senior class. King has confidence in the players who will be the next ones up — it did work wonders this season — and it will certainly help to have Eli King back.
“We were already excited the next day (after the state championship) to attack the next year also,” Brad King said.