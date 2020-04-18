All-Tribune boys basketball: Caledonia's Brad King, Onalaska's Craig Kowal named co coach of the year

Led by third-team All-State performer Noah King along with standout sophomore Eli King and standout juniors Austin Klug and Sam Privet, the Warriors (28-1) held down the top spot in the Class AA rankings for the majority of the season and won 24 of their 28 wins come by more than 10 points. Their average margin of victory was an eye-popping 28 points per game.

“I was impressed with how consistent we were night in and night out in practice,” King said. “You can get into a low sometimes where nobody seems like they are into it and you have to get on them, but we were very consistent. We had some youth to us, and I thought we would struggle with that. We just didn’t. Kids did a great job of being focused every night in practice and on game night, I don’t know if I ever walked into a locker room after one of our games and said, ‘We played poorly or our effort was poor.’ That impressed me that we were able to do that all year long.”